Andy Dawson in the dark over Hull future after taking charge for defeat by Luton

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 11:16 pm
Andy Dawson is in interim charge of Hull after the sacking of Shota Arveladze (Tim Goode/PA)
Andy Dawson is in interim charge of Hull after the sacking of Shota Arveladze (Tim Goode/PA)

Andy Dawson is unsure how long he will remain as Hull interim head coach following a dramatic day that began with the dismissal of Shota Arveladze and ended in a 2-0 defeat at home to Luton.

With Arveladze having been dismissed on the morning of the game by owner Acun Ilicali after four consecutive defeats, a quick fix was dashed in the first half following Alfie Jones’ early own goal and Henri Lansbury’s terrific strike after 44 minutes.

Dawson said: “It’s a football club I’ve been part of for many, many years, but it’s not about me.

“When somebody in a football club leaves, someone who is highly respected and highly thought of, it’s always difficult.

“We all know that the owner wants to create a family. I’m sure it was really difficult with what happened with Shota.

“Whether I’m a small or big part of it, it doesn’t matter. All I care about is the performances on the pitch.

“It’s about working hard for the badge. Everyone has to pull together to win a game of football and that’s all I care about.

“As far I know, I’ll be here (on Wednesday at home to Wigan). My job is to give everything I can for the football club.”

Hull have the weakest defence in the Sky Bet Championship and have now won just once in eight games.

Dawson always looked up against it when Jones could not react quickly enough to Elijah Adebayo’s sweeping hit that struck the underside of the crossbar after six minutes.

Hull’s defensive frailties were further underscored when Lansbury scored from outside the penalty area – Lewie Coyle this time at fault with a feeble headed clearance.

Luton were from the outset far stronger and far smarter than their obliging hosts and were rarely troubled after the restart as Nathan Jones’ side moved up to fifth in the table.

Dawson said: “The game didn’t go our way but, to a man, I thought they gave everything.

“We probably lacked that little bit of quality, but there’s no excuses, there’s no hiding place.

“It’s difficult for us at the moment, but do they have enough belief and quality to turn things around? Without a shadow of a doubt.

“Things are going against us, but I’m a big believer in the harder you work the more you get out of it.

“The message is to keep working hard. If we keep doing that through the course of the season, we’ll be fine.”

Luton had made an inconsistent start to the campaign but they have found their mojo in recent weeks and have now lost just once in seven.

Jones, whose side were winning away from home for a third consecutive time, said: “It was a very professional performance. In the first half we were excellent.

“You never know the effect of a change of manager but once we stopped their press, we really went after them.

“We knew they played a certain shape but nothing changed in our approach to the game (following the dismissal of Arveladze).

“We came here last year and did exactly the same thing and we didn’t expect anything different.

“We were brave, bold and athletic and all the big chances fell to us.”

The Luton boss added: “I thought we smothered them in the first and that we had all the best chances.

“We were 2-0 up at half-time but we could have been even further ahead. We know what we’re doing and we defended the box wonderfully well.

“It’s a really pleasing away win against a tricky opponent. This is a tough place to come so I’m really proud of them.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful performance. A clean sheet and two goals, you can’t ask for any more.”

