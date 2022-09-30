Keith Curle hails Josh Umerah impact as substitute’s brace earns Hartlepool draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keith Curle hails Josh Umerah impact as substitute’s brace earns Hartlepool draw

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 11:17 pm
Hartlepool manager Keith Curle saw his side fight back to earn a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
New Hartlepool boss Keith Curle admitted substitute Josh Umerah was a real “handful” as he inspired a 2-2 comeback draw at high-flying Mansfield.

The winless visitors, looking to climb out of the bottom two, were on course for a sixth defeat of the season as they trailed 2-0 to second-half goals from George Lapslie and Riley Harbottle.

But, a minute after being introduced off the bench just past the hour, Umerah pounced on a stray Harbottle back-pass to reduce the deficit.

The ex-Wealdstone striker then added his second of the night, and fifth of the campaign, after 89 minutes to draw the teams level.

His brace was still not enough to prevent the visitors from equalling a club record of 20 EFL games without a win – set in 2012 – but it did mean Curle remains unbeaten in the three games since his appointment and he was encouraged by his players’ attitude, application and desire against his old club.

On Umerah’s contribution, the former Manchester City and England defender said: “We know we have got players who can force goals and I thought about my team selection a lot. I knew that Josh would be not what they wanted after an hour.

“He has a physical presence but, if he had been doing that from the beginning, I think they’d have liked that confrontation. After an hour, though, he was a handful and showed a willingness to work up there.

“We know where we are in the league and Mansfield is a difficult place to come so the attitude of the players, to come back from 2-0 down, was massively important and we are going to need that.

“I liked the character and loved the application and desire because, if you keep going, you get your rewards.”

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was less enamoured with his side’s display, arguing the sixth-placed Stags had tossed away a straightforward opportunity to go on and collect three points following Lapslie and Harbottle’s goals.

“We have thrown two points away and I hope it does not cost us at the end of the season because we won’t be in a better position to win a game than we were in this one,” he said.

“The equaliser can happen but with the first one – at 2-0 up – we were in complete control and the last thing you do is give the opposition a lifeline.

“It happened because people did not do their jobs and that’s it. We know who was at fault for the goal – Christy Pym and Oli Hawkins could both have done better and Riley Harbottle has then given their player the ball.

“It was 30 seconds of very poor play and it came down to one or two individuals.

“We also missed two or three very good chances in the first half and the game should have been put to bed at half-time but we still went on to score two very good goals in the second half and that should have been enough.”

