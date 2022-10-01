David Saker backs England bowlers to make splash at Twenty20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Saker backs England bowlers to make splash at Twenty20 World Cup

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 1:31 pm
David Saker has switched back to England for this month’s World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Saker likes what he has seen from England’s bowling attack in Pakistan and has backed them to make a splash at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Saker crossed the Ashes divide to mentor England’s seamers between 2010 and 2015 and has rejoined the white-ball team as a short-term consultant ahead of this month’s tournament in his native Australia.

He has been working closely with the team over the course of an entertaining back-and-forth series in Karachi and Lahore, with the score locked at 3-3 heading into Sunday’s decider, and believes they are well placed.

Saker shares some tips with Stuart Broad (right) during his first stint with England.
Saker, who most recently worked under Mickey Arthur with Sri Lanka, nodded at wider scepticism over the depth of the England unit but is enthusiastic about the players at his disposal.

“There was a little bit of talk that the options weren’t as broad as some other teams, but I’m pretty confident we’re in a really good space with our bowlers,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think they’re in really good health. We’ve got left and right-arm options, we’ve got Mark Wood with a bit of pace and we’ve got spin options. At World Cups you need as many options as you can have and I’ve been really impressed by the guys out here.

“I think, number one, you are looking for wickets as many times as you can. If you are attacking the top of the stumps you’ll get some movement at different times.

“We’ve used our bouncer really well here and got some wickets with it. In Australia you can use your bouncer a bit more, get a lot more pace out of it. At times you might get hit further but it’s a good wicket option for us.”

England would love to get another game out of Wood as they look for a winning conclusion to their first series on Pakistani turf in 17 years, but are managing his return to action cautiously.

He spent six months on the sidelines recovering from elbow surgery but in two appearances on the trip he has been electric, hitting 97mph in his first game and 96mph in the second. Saker has long been an advocate of express pace Down Under but never had anyone as rapid as the Durham quick during his previous stint with England.

“Mark is going to be pretty special, he’s been bowling some seriously quick overs for us,” he said.

  • 1st T20: Eng won by 6 wkts
  • 2nd T20: Pak won by 10 wkts
  • 3rd T20: Eng won by 63 runs
  • 4th T20: Pak won by 3 runs
  • 5th T20: Pak won by 5 runs
  • 6th T20: Eng won by 8 wkts

“Obviously he is going to be a pretty important weapon for us throughout the World Cup, with his pace. But he’s been out all summer back home so we have to make sure we’re looking after him.”

The 56-year-old Victorian, reflecting on his return to England colours, added: “It’s good to be back, it brings back some good memories of my first time around. It was a fantastic experience.

“I was sitting on my bum back home, not doing much, (head coach Matthew Mott) just rang me up and said ‘what do you think?’. I said it would be great. I loved my first time with England, it was a great experience.”

Mott has already used 17 players in the past six matches, including three debutants, but with a series on the line he may see it as an unnecessary gamble to blood the untried Jordan Cox or Tom Helm.

Captain Jos Buttler also looks likely to continue watching on from the sidelines rather than rush his comeback from a calf injury. That leaves Moeen Ali to finish the job as stand-in captain.

“We’re hoping for another great game. The series is tied at 3-3, it’s been brilliant so far and we’ve learned a lot about each other,” said the all-rounder.

