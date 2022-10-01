Lewis Hamilton explains his use of nose stud in Singapore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Hamilton says he has a doctor’s letter over his use of a nose stud as he faces a fine for wearing it in Singapore.

Formula One’s governing body the FIA has enforced a jewellery clampdown this season on safety grounds.

Following a number of medical exemptions, Hamilton, 37, removed his piercings at the 10th round at Silverstone in July.

Lewis Hamilton during practice in Singapore (Vincent Thian/AP)

But Hamilton was seen wearing the nose stud in practice and qualifying in Singapore.

He was summoned by the FIA to see the stewards with a Mercedes representative for an alleged breach of appendix L, chapter three of the FIA International Sporting Code.

It is expected Hamilton will be fined for the breach but will face harsher sporting penalties if he continues to ignore the FIA’s rule.

But after qualifying, Hamilton said: “I am not trying to make a statement. I have had my jewellery and my nose stud for years.

“We had that huge commotion at the beginning of the year. At the time, it was soldered in, so it didn’t come loose.

“For many races, they gave me an exemption until I could find a solution. I got it taken out and it got infected because of that.

“I was continuing with this infection and I had a blood blister. I went back to have the blood blister fixed, because there was puss and blood.

“I put this stud in, and then in the last two weeks it has started to heal and they asked that I keep it in.

“I have got a letter from the doctor. I have tried my best. Hopefully they will be sensible. The stewards should be there to keep us safe and this is not a safety issue.

“It is crazy that we have to talk about something so small. At this point, I don’t really care to be honest.”