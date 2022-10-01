Ryan Porteous caps memorable week with goal in Hibernian win at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Porteous caps memorable week with goal in Hibernian win at Ross County

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 5:05 pm
Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous scores against Ross County (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous scores against Ross County (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ryan Porteous made it a week to remember with the opening goal in Hibernian’s 2-0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County in Dingwall.

The Hibs defender made an impressive international debut for Scotland against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night where he helped Steve Clarke’s men to Nations League promotion.

Returning to domestic duties, the 23-year-old turned in another fine performance and fired in from close range at the start of the second half to put Hibs in front.

Martin Boyle then drove in a second in the 80th minute to clinch a third successive league win for Hibs for the first time since last December.

Ross County, for their part, could have few complaints and need to find some form soon.

Looking for a second league win in eight games, Staggies boss Malky Mackay brought in Callum Johnson, Harry Paton and Owura Edwards with Keith Watson, Jordan Tillson and Kazeem Olaigbe dropping to the bench.

Hibs were unchanged but midfielder Kyle Magennis was back on the bench after a full year out through injury.

Amid a frantic start to the game, Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell’s shot from 20 yards was deflected away for corner which was confidently clutched out of the air by County keeper Ross Laidlaw.

In the 16th minute Laidlaw moved smartly to beat away a powerful drive from Porteous, but again the corner ultimately came to nothing.

Edwards was causing some problems for the visitors at the other end with his trickery and pace.

After being set up by Ross Callachan 16 yards from goal, his side-footed shot was stopped by Hibs keeper David Marshall, who soon had to dive down to his left to save a Johnson header from a Ben Paton corner.

Yan Dhanda replaced David Cancola for the start of the second half but the home side went a goal down almost immediately.

The County defence failed to deal with Joe Newell’s long throw-in from the left and Porteous pounced to fire low past Laidlaw from close range – his first goal of the season – before taking the acclaim of the ecstatic Hibs fans behind the goal.

County pushed forward with added determination but began to leave gaps which the Edinburgh side were keen to exploit.

Newell reached the byline and sent the ball across for Boyle to knock into the net but sliding Staggies defender Ben Purrington took it off his toes.

In the 71st minute Hibs boss Lee Johnson picked up a yellow card from referee Alan Muir, presumably for something he said in the growing excitement, and it was a decision which seemed to puzzle him.

There was nothing puzzling, however, about Hibs’ second goal, the unmarked Boyle smartly turning a cross from Chris Cadden low past the helpless Laidlaw from 14 yards.

Magennis was one of a clutch of substitutes and he got a big cheer from the travelling supporters when he replaced Mykola Kukharevych, before Laidlaw saved two further attempts from Boyle as Hibs ran out comfortable winners.

