Jake Hyde heads Southend to victory over 10-man Yeovil

Southend saw off a stubborn 10-man Yeovil to secure a 1-0 Vanarama National League win.

Yeovil were up against it after just 17 minutes when Gime Toure was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident with Southend centre-back Kacper Lopata.

The Glovers thought they had taken the lead on 33 minutes, but Josh Staunton’s header was ruled out.

The hosts capitalised on their numerical advantage after 37 minutes as Jake Hyde headed in Jack Bridge’s cross from close range.

Bridge and Hyde combined again just shy of the hour mark, but the latter could not steer his header on target.