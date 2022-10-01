Alex MacDonald grabs late winner for Gillingham to sink Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex MacDonald’s dramatic winner earned Gillingham only their second victory of the season in a 1-0 defeat of Sutton at Priestfield.

Josh Neufville’s curling shot forced Gills goalkeeper Glenn Morris into an early save before Sutton defender Joe Kizzi missed the target after connecting with Will Randall’s deep corner.

The hosts remarkably had more goals disallowed – three – in the first half than they had scored in the league all season prior to kick-off.

Scott Kashket and Mikael Mandron were adjudged to have been offside prior to scoring while Ryan Law’s close-range finish was disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

The visitors, still without a win on the road this season, almost claimed all three points 11 minutes from time but Omar Bugiel’s header was crucially diverted off target by Will Wright.

Substitute MacDonald then became the unlikely match-winner for the Gills as he scored only his third goal for the Kent side since joining in August 2020.

After Kashket had seemingly squandered the best chance of the game a minute into stoppage time by firing straight at Sutton goalkeeper Lewis Ward, Scottish midfielder MacDonald reacted the quickest to head home the rebound.