Macaulay Langstaff continues red-hot form with hat-trick in Notts County win

Macaulay Langstaff took his tally for the season to an incredible 15 goals from 11 games with a hat-trick in Notts County’s 3-1 victory over Altrincham.

Both sides hit the bar in the early stages before Langstaff grabbed two goals just before half-time, tapping in after good work from his team-mates on each occasion.

Altrincham, who sit 23rd in the National League table, pulled one back two minutes after the break when Ryan Colclough set up Marcus Dinanga for his first goal of the season.

But Langstaff made sure of the points in the 60th minute with a header as County stayed two points behind leaders Wrexham at the top of the table.