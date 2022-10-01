Paul Mullin’s late winner for Wrexham ruins David Unsworth’s first Oldham game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wrexham held onto top spot in the Vanarama National League with a late comeback to beat Oldham 2-1 and ruin David Unsworth’s first match in charge of the Latics.

The former Everton defender would have been very pleased with what he saw from his side for the majority of the match, with Mike Fondop robbing a defender to score the opening goal in the 26th minute.

Wrexham had to wait until the 85th minute to find an equaliser, defender Ben Tozer applying a thumping finish.

And the Welsh side grabbed all three points deep into injury time when Luke Young won a penalty that was converted by Paul Mullin.