Ben Brereton Diaz on target as Blackburn beat Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Brereton Diaz on target as Blackburn beat Millwall

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 5:33 pm
Ben Brereton Diaz (second right) celebrates his goal (Tim Markland/PA)
Ben Brereton Diaz (second right) celebrates his goal (Tim Markland/PA)

Blackburn scored two quickfire second-half goals to return to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Millwall.

After a poor first half, Rovers looked to have settled a contest desperately short of quality with a six-minute burst that saw Tyrhys Dolan profit from a defensive mix-up to slot home in the 57th minute before Ben Brereton Diaz tapped home his fifth of the campaign at the far post.

But Jake Cooper’s header in the 75th minute halved the deficit and Millwall pushed forward gamely to force an equaliser but they missed two stoppage-time chances as Rovers held on.

It summed up the game in which neither side convinced, but Rovers responded to their defeat at Luton last month and climbed into the top six in the Sky Bet Championship while Millwall dropped to 16th after a fourth defeat on the road this season.

Rovers made one alteration as Sam Gallagher returned from injury for Hayden Carter, while the Lions were unchanged.

In a dire opening half, Millwall striker Benik Afobe missed the best chance as he blazed over when set clear by Callum Styles while, at the other end, George Long made a smart save after Scott Wharton’s header ricocheted off Brereton Diaz.

After a half of inertia, Rovers were sent out earlier and looked lively, with Ryan Hedges firing just wide after Long’s clearance fell straight to him.

Hedges was in the action again in the 53rd minute, curling a fine low drive that forced Long into a sprawling save as Rovers turned up the heat.

They took the lead in the 57th minute with a sequence in keeping with the quality of the game as Lions defender Murray Wallace misjudged a long ball, allowing Sam Gallagher to cross into the box. Millwall seemed in control of the danger but a horrendous breakdown in communication between Long and Charlie Cresswell gifted the ball to Dolan who gleefully slotted home his third of the season from close range.

With the wind in their sails, Rovers looked for the killer blow. Hedges’ long range effort was brilliantly tipped over by Long but they got their second from the resulting corner as Afobe nodded the ball into the path of Brereton Diaz at the back post and he could hardly miss.

Despite a largely dismal display, Millwall were handed a lifeline by their captain Cooper, who rose highest to powerfully head home a Tyler Burey cross 15 minutes from the end.

The Lions had two stoppage-time chances but Zian Flemming could not direct his effort on target at the far post and Andreas Voglsammer lashed a vicious strike just over the crossbar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be in good hands when he leaves the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Jesse Lingard has yet to score a goal or make an assist this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had time to reflect during the international break (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective
Erik ten Hag, centre right, speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo, centre left, in training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag
Chris Smalling grabbed the winner for Roma at Inter Milan (Spada/AP)
Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A
Simon Best will run the TCS London Marathon dressed as Darth Vader to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK (Simon Best/PA)
‘Darth Vader’ runs marathon fundraiser following prostate cancer diagnosis
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in action (James Manning/PA)
David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction
Novak Djokovic, pictured, defeated Roman Safiullin to reach the final in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen score as West Ham dump Wolves into drop zone
On-loan Sheffield United midfielder George Broadbent scored in the second half (Simon Cooper/PA)
Boreham Wood extend unbeaten run after coming from behind to beat Maidstone

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks