Rhys Browne bags late brace as Wealdstone bounce back to beat Aldershot

Rhys Browne’s late double saw struggling Wealdstone come from behind to grab their first Vanarama National League win in six games at Aldershot.

The visitors looked set for more disappointment when Franck Vincent lashed home the opener for the home side with just seven minutes on the clock.

Wealdstone rallied, with Shots keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond producing a superb save to deny Tarryn Allarakhia, before home defender Faysal Bettache booted another effort from the visitors off the line.

The visitors looked to be in for a frustrating afternoon when Ashby-Hammond produced another brilliant stop to deny Wealdstone defender David Sesay.

But Browne pounced to level in the 66th minute after Ashby-Hammond spilled Nathan Ferguson’s initial effort, then wrapped up three deserved points for his side when he held his nerve to fire past the Shots keeper 10 minutes later.