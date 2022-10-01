Lewis Hamilton escapes fine for wearing nose stud but Mercedes pay penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton escapes fine for wearing nose stud but Mercedes pay penalty

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 5:47 pm
Lewis Hamilton wore his nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix (Vincent Thian/AP)
Lewis Hamilton wore his nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix (Vincent Thian/AP)

Lewis Hamilton escaped a fine for wearing his nose stud in qualifying for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix – but Mercedes were charged 25,000 euros (£22,000) for wrongly declaring the British driver would adhere to Formula One’s jewellery ban.

F1’s governing body, the FIA, has enforced a clampdown on piercings this season, and following a number of medical exemptions, Hamilton, 37, removed his nose stud for the 10th round at Silverstone in July.

But Hamilton was seen wearing it in practice and qualifying here and was summoned to see the stewards.

Lewis Hamilton qualified third for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton qualified third for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix (Daniel Hakim/AP)

Hamilton provided a doctor’s note, and explained he had been advised to wear the nose stud to stop an infection which came about when he removed it.

In the moments after he qualified third for Sunday’s round at the Marina Bay Circuit, the British driver said: “I am not trying to make a statement. I have had my jewellery and my nose stud for years.

“We had that huge commotion at the beginning of the year. At the time, it was soldered in, so it didn’t come loose.

“For many races, the FIA gave me an exemption until I could find a solution. I got it taken out and it got infected because of that.

“I was continuing with this infection and I had a blood blister. I went back to have the blood blister fixed, because there was pus and blood.

Hamilton (right) provided the FIA with a doctor's note
Hamilton, right, provided the FIA with a doctor’s note (Vincent Thian/AP)

“I put this stud in, and then in the last two weeks it has started to heal and they asked that I keep it in.

“I have got a letter from the doctor. I have tried my best. Hopefully they will be sensible. The stewards should be there to keep us safe and this is not a safety issue.

“It is crazy that we have to talk about something so small. At this point, I don’t really care to be honest.”

Following an investigation, the FIA said: “In response to a request by the stewards, the team produced reports from a medical practitioner which confirmed Hamilton’s explanation. In light of the extenuating circumstances, we have determined to take no further action.”

Mercedes were also called to see the stewards after team manager Ron Meadows submitted a self-scrutineering form saying Hamilton would comply with F1’s jewellery ban.

Hamilton had remove his nose stud for the British Grand Prix in July
Hamilton had remove his nose stud for the British Grand Prix in July (David Davies/PA)

An FIA statement read: “The team manager explained that the team was unaware that Hamilton had a piercing. In recent events Hamilton had removed the piercing prior to the competition.

“The team assumed, without enquiring of Hamilton, that he had followed or would follow the same procedure for this event.

“The stewards accept that the error in the declaration in this case was not intentional or deliberate but it would not have occurred had the team made an enquiry of Hamilton before completing and submitting the declaration. Given these circumstances, we fine the team 25,000 euros.”

