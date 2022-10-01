Lenell John-Lewis at the double as he leads York to big win at 10-man Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

York captain Lenell John-Lewis scored twice as the Minstermen roared to a 5-0 win at 10-man Barnet in the National League.

In a match delayed by half an hour due to a shortage of medical staff at The Hive, John-Lewis netted a second-half brace to effectively seal his side’s three points.

Fraser Kerr had grabbed the opener in the 12th minute when he turned home Maziar Kouhyar’s corner, then Alex Hurst threaded home the second from the edge of the box just before the half-hour mark.

Barnet, who went into the clash with three defeats from their last four, saw their chances of clawing their way back into the game hit when Danny Collinge was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

John-Lewis grabbed his double before Sam Saunders completed York’s comfortable win in stoppage time when he rose highest to head home another Kouhyar corner.