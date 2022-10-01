Kane Hester nets four goals as Elgin thrash Annan to claim second win of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kane Hester nets four goals as Elgin thrash Annan to claim second win of season

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 5:59 pm
Kane Hester scored four goals (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Kane Hester scored four goals (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Kane Hester scored four goals as Elgin City grabbed only their second win of the season in cinch Scottish League Two with a 5-1 thrashing of Annan Athletic at Borough Briggs.

The 27-year-old, who also hit a double in his previous League Two outing last month and has now scored in six successive matches in all competitions, headed an early opener before setting up Dylan Lawrence who doubled Elgin’s lead before half-time.

Hester fired his second in the 54th minute then notched two in as many minutes in the dying moments after Tommy Muir had briefly narrowed the deficit for visitors Annan.

Stirling boss Darren Young was sent to the stands but saw his side close the gap on leaders Dumbarton to five points with a hard-fought 2-1 win at East Fife.

Young saw red for protesting a penalty decision that saw Alan Trouten level for the home side after Robert Thomson’s sixth-minute strike had put Albion in front.

But the visitors rallied to seal their third straight win when Dale Carrick poked home after a goalmouth scramble deep into first-half injury time.

Dumbarton, looking to bounce back from their first league defeat of the season last time out, were forced to settle for a goalless draw by lowly Forfar at Station Park.

Sons keeper Brett Long saved well to deny Mark Docherty and Craig Thomson also came close for Forfar, while Finlay Gray flashed a second-half effort across the face of goal for the visitors.

Third-placed Stenhousemuir stretched their unbeaten run to five games with a 4-2 win at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Matt Yates opened the scoring for the visitors after a blunder by home keeper Mark Weir, then Euan O’Reilly made it 2-0 with just 18 minutes on the clock.

Kevin Smith pulled a goal back for Rose early in the second half before Yates grabbed his second, and in an action-packed last 10 minutes Neil Martyniuk scored from the spot for Bonnyrigg before Thomas Orr wrapped up victory for the visitors.

Salim Kouider-Aissa marked his Stranraer debut in style as he grabbed a 78th-minute winner in a 2-1 win over Albion Rovers.

Charlie Reilly opened the scoring for Rovers after 24 minutes but Scott Robertson equalised almost immediately before Kouider-Aissa, signed on loan from Airdrieonians – fired the winner with 12 minutes remaining.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be in good hands when he leaves the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Jesse Lingard has yet to score a goal or make an assist this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had time to reflect during the international break (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective
Erik ten Hag, centre right, speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo, centre left, in training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag
Chris Smalling grabbed the winner for Roma at Inter Milan (Spada/AP)
Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A
Simon Best will run the TCS London Marathon dressed as Darth Vader to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK (Simon Best/PA)
‘Darth Vader’ runs marathon fundraiser following prostate cancer diagnosis
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in action (James Manning/PA)
David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction
Novak Djokovic, pictured, defeated Roman Safiullin to reach the final in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen score as West Ham dump Wolves into drop zone
On-loan Sheffield United midfielder George Broadbent scored in the second half (Simon Cooper/PA)
Boreham Wood extend unbeaten run after coming from behind to beat Maidstone

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks