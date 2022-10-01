Richie Wellens not fretting after Leyton Orient suffer first defeat of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richie Wellens not fretting after Leyton Orient suffer first defeat of season

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 6:05 pm
Richie Wellens is not too concerned by his side’s defeat (Will Matthews/PA)
Richie Wellens is not too concerned by his side’s defeat (Will Matthews/PA)

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens insisted he was not too downbeat after his side’s first loss of the season, a 2-1 home defeat to Newport.

The O’s retained top spot in League Two, although that advantage has now been cut to two points after the Londoners lost their 100 per cent home record.

Will Evans and a penalty by Omar Bogle, who recorded his sixth goal of the campaign, put The Exiles in command before Orient reduced the deficit through Aaron Drinan.

“Twenty shots at home and the majority of possession,” Wellens reflected.

“We will win more games than we will lose by playing like we did today. Play like that for seventeen more home games and we will be okay.

“In terms of our performance we should have won the game easy. We had chances to score and win but we gave them a massive leg up with the two-goal advantage.

“The first goal we should have defended better on the far side by getting to the ball quicker and the penalty we messed about too much so it’s a good wake up call for us.

“Eleven games, one defeat. We need to reset and go again. We don’t want to talk about the referee.

“They had a few players rolling around. I am okay with that and that’s part of the game but five minutes additional time showed it was not our day.”

Newport had picked up just one point from their last four matches and manager James Rowberry admitted his relief with the victory.

“Any win in this division is a really big win for us and particularly at this moment in time with the start that we have had,” he said.

“We needed it today and it’s been a good week in training where today I felt we executed the game plan perfectly.

“The set play goal we conceded was disappointing but we can improve that.

“But I am just delighted for the lads and the fans that have travelled today, 243 of them have travelled with the current challenging travel conditions with no trains so it’s a massive positive for them to get a good show.

“It can be seen as a big scalp beating Orient based on how they have started but I said to the lads in the changing rooms we have been guilty before when we won the four on the spin that maybe we got comfortable so I want to avoid that happening again.

“I have told the players to enjoy this win and I know they will but they can’t exactly go out and have a few beers because they all have an important game on Tuesday.”

