Salford boss Neil Wood frustrated by draw with Grimsby

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 6:15 pm
Neil Wood was frustrated with the point (Martin Rickett/PA)
Neil Wood was frustrated with the point (Martin Rickett/PA)

Salford boss Neil Wood expressed his frustration as the Ammies held on to draw 1-1 at home with Grimsby.

The hosts took the lead inside two minutes but their grip gradually loosened as the Mariners grew into the tie.

Theo Vassell’s early opener was cancelled out before the half hour mark when on-loan Burnley youngster Lewis Richardson notched his first senior goal.

And the visitors – who entered the tie on the back of four consecutive away wins – rallied in their pursuit of a winner in the second half.

Danilo Orsi-Dadomo came close to earning his side a deserved victory but the forward’s effort from close range dropped narrowly wide.

Ultimately, Salford’s defence remained resolute as they clinched a point which leaves them in fifth position in League Two.

Wood said: “It’s frustrating for us, we started very well and got the early goal, but we’ve stopped playing.

“We’ve done this a few times and we need to find the answers why; it can’t keep happening. If we’d have got the second goal, it probably would have put the game to bed.

“The goal is really unlucky to concede, it’s an overhit corner that hits the post and bounces right into the middle of the goal.

“We need to improve and be better in the final third. We’re creating chances to score but the frustrating thing is that we’re not putting them away.

“The challenge for us is we need to gain some consistency of results now. It’s been a good start, but we need to be better and improve.

“We’re finding different ways to play and we’re facing different challenges, but we’re disappointed because we want to win every game.”

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst said: “If we were at the levels we want, I think we can win that game.

“If they’re expected to be right up there, then why can’t we? I didn’t see them really open us up or hurt us and we had opportunities ourselves.

“There’s an element of frustration, maybe that’s me being greedy, but we always want more and I want the players to have that desire and drive to be better.

“But I’m also happy with the point in a lot of ways given the disruption and injuries.

“We hadn’t practiced playing a three at the back and had to talk it through on the tactics board, so credit to the players on that.

“It was never going to be ideal so it’s kind of mixed feelings.

“If I’m honest, turning up today I was quite fearful thinking we weren’t right so to get that point is credit to them and I’ll certainly take it.”

