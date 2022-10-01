Max Verstappen furious with ‘incredibly frustrating’ fuel blunder in Singapore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Max Verstappen furious with ‘incredibly frustrating’ fuel blunder in Singapore

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 6:23 pm
Max Verstappen took aim at his Red Bull team for costing him pole position (Danial Hakim/AP)
Max Verstappen took aim at his Red Bull team for costing him pole position (Danial Hakim/AP)

Max Verstappen said it is unacceptable that a fuel blunder has harmed his chances of taking the world championship at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Against the backdrop of accusations that Red Bull has broken Formula One’s salary cap – claims, if proven correct, that will bring into question the legitimacy of Verstappen’s title triumph over Lewis Hamilton 10 months ago – the Dutch driver qualified only eighth.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position ahead of Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez. Hamilton finished third, missing out on his first pole of the season by just 0.054 seconds in some thrilling wet-dry qualifying at the Marina Bay Circuit.

Verstappen appeared on course to topple Leclerc with his final throw of the dice, only to be told to abort his lap by Red Bull because he would have been short of the required one litre of fuel.

Verstappen, in the dark over Red Bull’s costly error, turned the airwaves blue.

“What the f***?” he yelled over the radio. “What the f***? What the f*** are you guys saying? It is unbelievable, mate. I don’t get it. What the f*** is this about?”

Verstappen will take his second title in as many years if he wins on Sunday, and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Perez and Ferrari’s Leclerc finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.

But with Leclerc and Perez sharing the front row, and Verstappen way down the order, the 25-year-old’s hopes of securing the championship with five races to spare appear improbable.

Max Verstappen qualified only eighth for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen qualified only eighth for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix (Vincent Thian/AP)

“It’s just incredibly frustrating and shouldn’t happen,” said Verstappen. “I am not happy at all at the moment.

“I know it’s always a team effort, and I can make mistakes and the team can make mistakes, but it’s never acceptable. Of course, you learn from it, but this is really bad for us.”

For more than a moment, it seemed as though Hamilton, a four-time winner in Singapore, might take his first pole since last year’s penultimate round in Saudi Arabia only for Leclerc and Perez to usurp him in the closing stages.

“I was pushing so hard, and it was so, so close,” said Hamilton, 37. “I thought we could be fighting for first place but I didn’t have grip on that last lap.

“I am grateful to be on the second row and the team for continuing to push. We keep our head down and hopefully tomorrow will be a better day. We get up and fight again.”

Carlos Sainz qualified fourth for Ferrari, one place ahead of Fernando Alonso. Lando Norris was sixth for McLaren.

It was a Saturday to forget for George Russell after he was eliminated from Q2. The Englishman has enjoyed an impressive opening season as Hamilton’s team-mate at Mercedes, finishing in the top five at every race he has completed. But Russell will struggle to keep that fine record intact after qualifying only 11th.

Alex Albon is back in the cockpit this weekend – three weeks after he suffered respiratory failure and was left on a ventilator following complications from surgery.

The London-born driver finished ahead of his soon-to-be-departing Williams team-mate Nicholas Latifi, but was only 19th of 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be in good hands when he leaves the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Jesse Lingard has yet to score a goal or make an assist this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had time to reflect during the international break (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective
Erik ten Hag, centre right, speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo, centre left, in training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag
Chris Smalling grabbed the winner for Roma at Inter Milan (Spada/AP)
Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A
Simon Best will run the TCS London Marathon dressed as Darth Vader to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK (Simon Best/PA)
‘Darth Vader’ runs marathon fundraiser following prostate cancer diagnosis
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in action (James Manning/PA)
David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction
Novak Djokovic, pictured, defeated Roman Safiullin to reach the final in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen score as West Ham dump Wolves into drop zone
On-loan Sheffield United midfielder George Broadbent scored in the second half (Simon Cooper/PA)
Boreham Wood extend unbeaten run after coming from behind to beat Maidstone

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks