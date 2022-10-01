Jon Brady pleased as Northampton overcome illness to win at Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jon Brady pleased as Northampton overcome illness to win at Swindon

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 6:26 pm
Jon Brady had a lot to celebrate (Nigel French/PA)
Jon Brady had a lot to celebrate (Nigel French/PA)

Northampton manager Jon Brady was proud after his team overcame the blow of having three players missing with illness at short notice to win 2-1 against Swindon.

Mitch Pinnock grabbed an 87th-minute winner to extend Town’s winning run to five games, which felt all the sweeter given their illness concerns.

Brady said: “It’s a great result really, the way we set out tactically, they’ve had four shots all game was limited to that. And second half, we got a bit loose in possession but we found a way to win.

“Obviously there were a few headaches this morning when I had some phone calls very early on. (We found out) that Sam Hoskins and Josh Eppiah are ill and Max Dyche was ill on Friday.

“So, you know, again, we’re hugely stretched and our squad’s quite small anyway and then you know we’re just stretched to the absolute limit.

“Foxy [Ben Fox] came on again and scores one and then put a great cross in and Mitch scored. It’s just brilliant from the young man.”

Northampton had an early penalty shout turned down when Louis Appere latched onto a poor backpass and tried to round Sol Brynn, but was stopped by the keeper. The referee waved away claims for a spot-kick.

In the 43rd minute a mix-up at the other end almost let Ronan Darcy score, but he failed to make clean contact with a return pass from Ben Gladwin and the ball bounced clear.

Johnny Williams put the hosts in front after 62 minutes when space opened up in the Northampton back line and he charged through it before slotting beyond Lee Burge.

Northampton were soon level as Pinnock swung in a free-kick which Ben Fox flicked home at the far post for Northampton’s 13th set-piece goal of the season.

Pinnock then went from provider to goalscorer when he made the most of slack marking to arrive at the back post to tap in the winner with three minutes to play.

Swindon head coach Scott Lindsey said: “When you look at the game I don’t think we should have lost that game, but I also don’t think we did enough to win the game.

“There were one or two moments that we have to defend better, but overall we went toe-to-toe against a top side.

“We didn’t defend the far post for the winner, and I don’t know how many more sessions we can do to stop that as we are constantly working on defending those moments and we did not do it well enough again.

“We were playing against the team who are second in the league today and even when we were not at our best, I felt that we were still the best team on the pitch.

“But you can’t defend in moments like that and expect to win games of football.”

