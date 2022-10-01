Steve Bruce vows to fight on as West Brom fans call for his sacking after defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Bruce vows to fight on as West Brom fans call for his sacking after defeat

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 6:36 pm
Steve Bruce is under pressure (Will Matthews/PA)
Steve Bruce admitted West Brom have not been good enough but vowed to carry on after angry supporters turned on him following the 3-2 defeat to Swansea.

Chants of ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ rang out from home supporters after substitute Michael Obafemi scored an 89th-minute winner.

That came after Karlan Grant had missed a late penalty for West Brom as the Baggies’ winless league run reached six games.

Albion have conceded first in eight of their 11 Championship games this season, six of which have been in the first 15 minutes, and have won just once.

Asked if he had been given any assurances about his job, manager Bruce said: “No. I don’t expect reassurances. I will get on with the job.

“We need to turn it around and I’m convinced we will.

“At the moment things are tough. We’re nowhere near what is acceptable.

“And when I look around me and see managers gone we all understand the game. But I’ve not given up yet.”

Bruce admitted things could have been different after Albion led 2-1 in the 65th minute and had a chance to go 3-2 up with Grant’s 81st-minute penalty.

“Had we scored the penalty, the game was ours but that’s where we are at the minute,” he added.

As for the fans’ reaction to him, Bruce said: “I can understand their frustration since I walked through the door.

“They’ve been great towards me but you can feel a frustration because of results.

“Apart from the first 10 games of last season, they’ve not seen enough wins in two years.

“I get it – they want to see their team win and we’ve good enough players to win matches, but we’re not doing that.”

Swansea led in the sixth minute after Albion goalkeeper David Button missed Ryan Manning’s corner to allow Matt Sorinola to chest the ball into an empty net.

Jake Livermore levelled early in the second half and Grady Diangana put West Brom ahead in the 65th minute.

Swansea equalised six minutes later when Oliver Ntcham skipped inside Diangana before rolling a low left-footed shot in off a post.

Grant’s spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Steven Benda’s legs and Swansea won it when Obafemi turned smartly past his man on to Ntcham’s pass to sidefoot past Button.

Swansea boss Russell Martin said: “I’m so proud of (the players) for the character, the willingness to run for each other, and the trust they showed in each other at times to come back from going behind in the second half.

“A bit of anxiety crept in after we started the game so well.

“And then West Brom threw caution to the win and committed more bodies to the press, they were really aggressive and have some really outstanding players and athletes.

“We limited them to very little in open play and we looked a real threat.

“Steven had a big moment with the penalty save, and the subs were incredible when they came on.

“We were fortunate in that we were able to bring on two really top performers on their day at this level and they made a difference.”

Editor's Picks