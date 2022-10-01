Showers unlikely to dampen spirits of 50,000 runners taking on London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Showers unlikely to dampen spirits of 50,000 runners taking on London Marathon

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 6:38 pm Updated: October 1, 2022, 7:27 pm
The London Marathon 2022 will take place on Sunday, October 2 (PA)
Rain showers are likely to keep London Marathon runners cool on Sunday when 50,000 people race 26.2 miles through the capital.

Elite runners and fast club runners will be at the front of the pack – but around 40,000 of those taking part are there for a personal challenge, a charity fundraiser or the chance to enjoy the incredible atmosphere which London always offers.

The race will be started by Lionesses Leah Williamson, Ellen White and Jill Scott, from England’s Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 winning team.

England’s Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 winning captain Leah Williamson will start off runners in the TCS London Marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)

Williamson will sound the buzzer for the wheelchair races to begin at around 8.50am, White will start the women’s elite race at 9am, and Scott will press the buzzer to send the elite men and everyone else across the start line by 10am.

Among the famous faces taking part are expected to be actors Cynthia Erivo and Stephen Mangan and reality TV star turned presenter Mark Wright, who was forced to drop out last year due to injury.

The marathon is expected to fall on the birthday of 205 of those taking part with the youngest runner due to be Alex Horsley, from Bournemouth, who will be celebrating his 18th birthday by raising money for the charity Tourettes Action.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates predicted that the day will be “cloudy with outbreaks of rain, perhaps on the heavy side at times, during the morning”, with showers pulling away to the south through the early afternoon.

He added that “winds look mostly light and variable” and temperatures will start at 11C at around dawn “rising to 13/14C for the race start, peaking around 17C mid-afternoon”.

Mr Keates said: “Spectators may need to bring an umbrella, as the weather may not be the best when standing around.”

Runners and spectators could face disruption on Sunday morning as some rail services will start later following Saturday’s strikes by the RMT union, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and Aslef, the drivers’ union – although services to Blackheath, the closest station to the start line, are due to run as normal.

Organisers advised runners to plan ahead, but said: “We are very grateful to Southeastern and Network Rail for their help and support in ensuring that the train services from central London to the start on Sunday morning will run as planned from around 7am for participants in the TCS London Marathon.”

Climate campaign group Just Stop Oil said it has no plans to disrupt the marathon during weekend demonstrations in London, but it could be affected by “knock-on effects”.

The fancy dress costumes worn by runners are one of the highlights for London Marathon spectators (PA)

Spokesperson Mel Carrington told the PA news agency: “Obviously, there’s potential there that there’ll be knock-on effects but that’s not our intention.”

She added: “We’re not going to the same places that the marathon will be. We’ve looked at the route, and we’re not going there. What can I say?”

Sunday’s TCS London Marathon marks the third time it will take place in October after it was moved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers said the race will be returning to its traditional spring slot in 2023 with the ballot for places to run on April 23 open until 9pm on October 7.

Eliud Kipchoge, who is not running on Sunday following his world record breaking run in Berlin last weekend, handed out medals at Saturday’s TCS Mini London Marathon which saw thousands of children take part in 2.6k and one-mile events.

