Paul Ince hails ‘great pro’ Andy Carroll for his impact in second Reading spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Paul Ince hails ‘great pro’ Andy Carroll for his impact in second Reading spell

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 6:43 pm
Reading’s Andy Carroll applauds the fans after being substituted (Nick Potts/PA)
Reading’s Andy Carroll applauds the fans after being substituted (Nick Potts/PA)

Reading manager Paul Ince praised former England striker Andy Carroll for the impact he is making in his second spell at the club after the 3-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Huddersfield.

Carroll started his first game since re-signing for the Royals last month and played a leading role in the comfortable win.

Reading led 2-0 at the break, through a Tom McIntyre header and a Lee Nicholls own goal, and extended their lead with a Yakou Meite tap-in.

Defender Tom Lees nodded home in the fourth minute of stoppage time but it was a mere consolation for Huddersfield.

Carroll, who played for Reading last season before moving on to West Brom, started for the first time since returning to Berkshire.

“It was Andy’s first proper game back for us and it’s good get him back on the pitch,” said Ince.

“I’ve always looked at playing two up front (with Lucas Joao) because it then occupies the two opposing centre-halves. I just felt that today was the opportunity.

“I said to Andy at half-time, ‘how much more can you give me in the second half?’ and he said, ‘another 45’.

“That typifies what he’s like. He just wants to be on the park, he just wants to play football. He’s just a great pro.”

On the victory, Ince said: “I was pleased with the first 45 minutes but not really the second 45. We were a bit off it.

“You can’t really understand that when you’re 2-0 up. You subconsciously start to defend too deep and you allow them to take control.

“That’s something that we can’t do on Tuesday (at home to Norwich). But for that first 45, I thought that we were excellent.

“At home, we’ve got to get on the front foot. Especially against a team like Huddersfield, who are probably lacking in confidence at the moment.

“Once we got that first goal, we looked a very good side going forward. And defensively, we looked very stable.

“Even when we got the second goal, it’s still not enough at 2-0. I said to the lads at half-time that we just had to keep doing the basics right.

“Keep our concentration and focus, don’t get complacent.

“But it seemed to go completely the other way. We got sloppy with our passing, we were messing about.

“Luckily, we then got the third goal. That was pleasing. But, overall, I’ve got to be happy with the performance.”

Mark Fotheringham, Huddersfield’s new head coach, suffered defeat in his first game in charge.

“It was a tough welcome to the Championship,” Fotheringham said, “and it was a typical Championship game.

“The first goal we conceded was from a set-play and, with the second goal, we could have dealt with that better.

“It was a ricochet off our keeper and it’s just gone in the goal.

“I felt that we actually had the two better chances in the first period but this is all part of working with young players. They can be so naïve at times.

“But they want to do so well and that’s what pleases me the most.

“There were a few positives. We pretty much dominated the second half. I don’t think Reading had any real chances at all – and we did.

“I know that we can get better. We’ve Jonathan Hogg coming back with all his experience and aggression.

“And we’ve got another two or three young lads who are going to come back into the fold as well.

“So all that makes me feel positive when I’m looking to the games ahead.

“Yes, this does give me an idea (of the size of the job). I know this league, I’ve played in it twice.

“I know what it’s like, it’s just relentless. There’s a big volume of games.

“But I believe in this group and I think that we’re going to get better.

“We’re obviously disappointed because of the scoreline today. It looks like it was worse than it actually was.

“But we still have a lot of work to do on the training field.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be in good hands when he leaves the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Jesse Lingard has yet to score a goal or make an assist this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had time to reflect during the international break (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective
Erik ten Hag, centre right, speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo, centre left, in training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag
Chris Smalling grabbed the winner for Roma at Inter Milan (Spada/AP)
Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A
Simon Best will run the TCS London Marathon dressed as Darth Vader to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK (Simon Best/PA)
‘Darth Vader’ runs marathon fundraiser following prostate cancer diagnosis
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in action (James Manning/PA)
David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction
Novak Djokovic, pictured, defeated Roman Safiullin to reach the final in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen score as West Ham dump Wolves into drop zone
On-loan Sheffield United midfielder George Broadbent scored in the second half (Simon Cooper/PA)
Boreham Wood extend unbeaten run after coming from behind to beat Maidstone

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks