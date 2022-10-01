Ange Postecoglou believes Reo Hatate still has plenty of room for improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou believes Reo Hatate still has plenty of room for improvement

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 6:43 pm
Reo Hatate scored a brilliant winner against Motherwell (Will Matthews/PA)
Reo Hatate scored a brilliant winner against Motherwell (Will Matthews/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes there is plenty more improvement to come from Reo Hatate after his spectacular winner against Motherwell.

The cinch Premiership leaders needed a piece of brilliance from Hatate to get back to winning ways as the Japan midfielder struck from 25 yards to seal a 2-1 Parkhead victory after Jota found him with a corner in the 64th minute.

Hatate had earlier hit the post from similar range but later put Celtic in trouble with a wayward pass that sent Ross Tierney racing towards goal, and Callum McGregor hauled the Irishman back at the expense of a red card.

Postecoglou said: “Reo’s developing well, he’s a player who has still got a hell of a lot of potential.

“I try to explain to people his background, like a lot of Japanese players he only came out of university at 22. He’s only really been a professional footballer for three-odd years.

“So, I kind of knew after the impact he had in his first year as a professional that if it was his base line he was going to improve.

“He’s pretty hard on himself, he pushes himself, he wants to be better. So, there’s a lot more to come.

“He’ll be disappointed with his pass late which sort of created the red card situation. So, he’ll go back in the sheds and think of how he can be better. But Reo’s got great potential and he was good.”

A mix-up between Josip Juranovic and Joe Hart led gifted Motherwell an equaliser as the Croatian right-back’s own goal cancelled out Kyogo Furuhashi’s early opener.

“It should have been a lot more comfortable than it was,” the Celtic manager said. “We started well and first half we created some really good opportunities, unlucky with a couple hitting the post.

“We give them a goal which gives them some encouragement and then we had to work hard second half. Again, generally not too bad but we lacked some clinical edge.

“Scored a good goal and then again lost a bit of concentration towards the end there which, disappointing for Cal, that he had to get the red card.”

Postecoglou will take a closer look at the footage to determine whether Celtic will appeal against the 89th-minute red card, which is set to rule McGregor out of next Saturday’s trip to face St Johnstone.

“He’s taken one for the team,” Postecoglou said. “I’m not sure it was a red card, it looked like we had a covering player. But, we’ll have a look at it.”

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell felt Tierney was in with a real chance of equalising.

“It was a good red card from their point of view I feel, Ross Tierney is in for sure and Joe Hart was in a bit of a no man’s land,” Hammell said.

The visitors got men forward at times and they had seven efforts at goal but Hammell felt they could have made more of several attacks.

“We’re coming away disappointed,” he said. “I feel frustrated a little bit.

“There were small things that we highlighted. They are a very, very good team and a well-coached team, but we felt as if we could hurt them in areas and I felt we did.

“But we didn’t do it often enough or quickly enough, especially in the latter stages of the game.

“I feel like whenever we stretched them and pressed properly and got after the ball we caused them problems, but the plan was to come away from here with something and we’ve not, and that’s where the disappointment comes from.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be in good hands when he leaves the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Jesse Lingard has yet to score a goal or make an assist this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had time to reflect during the international break (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective
Erik ten Hag, centre right, speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo, centre left, in training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag
Chris Smalling grabbed the winner for Roma at Inter Milan (Spada/AP)
Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A
Simon Best will run the TCS London Marathon dressed as Darth Vader to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK (Simon Best/PA)
‘Darth Vader’ runs marathon fundraiser following prostate cancer diagnosis
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in action (James Manning/PA)
David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction
Novak Djokovic, pictured, defeated Roman Safiullin to reach the final in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen score as West Ham dump Wolves into drop zone
On-loan Sheffield United midfielder George Broadbent scored in the second half (Simon Cooper/PA)
Boreham Wood extend unbeaten run after coming from behind to beat Maidstone

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks