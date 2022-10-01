Mick Beale acknowledges Seny Dieng’s contribution to win at Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mick Beale acknowledges Seny Dieng’s contribution to win at Bristol City

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 6:49 pm
Manager Mick Beale acknowledged Seny Dieng’s contribution to the win at Ashton Gate (PA)
Manager Mick Beale acknowledged Seny Dieng’s contribution to the win at Ashton Gate (PA)

Mick Beale praised QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng for a vital early contribution after his side deservedly won at Ashton Gate, 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Stefan Johansen fired the visitors in front in the 19th minute – slotting home after Chris Willock’s shot had hit a post – and three minutes later Leeds loanee Tyler Roberts netted his first league goal of the season with a far post volley.

Nahki Wells’ 61st-minute strike from close range against his former club was not enough to earn out-of-sorts City a point.

QPR were always a threat going forward but it was a brilliant 16th-minute Dieng save, diving to palm Zak Vyner’s header onto a post, that manager Beale cited as the key moment in the game.

He said: “That moment seemed to wake us up and from then on we played some really good football.

“It was a very big save because Bristol City started the game on fire, with great intensity, and their crowd were really up for it.

“The first goal was always going to be important and if Seny had not kept that header out, it might have been an entirely different story.

“We respected Bristol as an attacking force and it was important that our front three did better than theirs. That’s what happened.

“No one could have complained if we had been more than two goals up at the interval, although they had one or two chances too.

“If we had been a bit more ruthless, we could have been out of sight. But 2-0 is a dangerous score and, like a lot of teams, we became nervous.

“Overall, to come to a place where our opponents’ home form has been really good – and win – is very satisfying.

“I knew we would have to grind things out at some stage and we defended strongly when we had to.

“I am delighted with the win at the start of a marathon week in which we play on Tuesday and Friday night.”

City boss Nigel Pearson made no attempt to excuse a lacklustre performance.

He said: “We made too many unforced errors, not just at the back, but all over the pitch.

“It was always likely to be a tight game and we gifted them two goals. I am not going to offer excuses because too many of our players were below par.

“We caused ourselves problems. You can’t give teams that sort of start in Championship games and expect to come back and win.

“We have had three narrow defeats on the spin but today feels very different because we contributed so much to our own downfall.

“There was a bit of nervousness. At least we got back into the game in the second half, but they had opportunities too and I can have no complaints over the result.

“I have not seen the need to be overly critical when other results haven’t gone our way, but this was not a performance befitting what we are about.

“I didn’t see the same character traits we have shown in other games, win, lose or draw.

“We fell short of our standards collectively. Not everyone played badly and we showed willingness to fight back, but we kept on making mistakes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be in good hands when he leaves the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Jesse Lingard has yet to score a goal or make an assist this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had time to reflect during the international break (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective
Erik ten Hag, centre right, speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo, centre left, in training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag
Chris Smalling grabbed the winner for Roma at Inter Milan (Spada/AP)
Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A
Simon Best will run the TCS London Marathon dressed as Darth Vader to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK (Simon Best/PA)
‘Darth Vader’ runs marathon fundraiser following prostate cancer diagnosis
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in action (James Manning/PA)
David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction
Novak Djokovic, pictured, defeated Roman Safiullin to reach the final in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen score as West Ham dump Wolves into drop zone
On-loan Sheffield United midfielder George Broadbent scored in the second half (Simon Cooper/PA)
Boreham Wood extend unbeaten run after coming from behind to beat Maidstone

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks