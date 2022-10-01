He’s hungry for goals – Mark Robins hails Coventry match-winner Viktor Gyokeres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
He’s hungry for goals – Mark Robins hails Coventry match-winner Viktor Gyokeres

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 7:21 pm
Mark Robins saw his Coventry side beat Middlesbrough (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Mark Robins saw his Coventry side beat Middlesbrough (Barrington Coombs/PA).

Mark Robins heaped praise on Viktor Gyokeres after the Swedish striker earned Coventry their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

The 24-year-old, the subject of interest from Chris Wilder’s side over the summer, scored his third goal of the season in the first half.

Robins also claimed last season’s top-scorer Gyokeres should have won a penalty from Anfernee Dijksteel.

“I think that’s as good a performance as he’s put in,” said Robins.

“He’s been away with Sweden and he’s played a game and 30 minutes and he’s come back in a really good headspace, really sharp and you could see that today. He’s hungry for goals and that could only benefit him and the team.

“It looked like a penalty all day long and they were talking about handball as well.

“It looked like he dragged him down and that was his intent, but that was their intent all day. You’ve got to get round him and got to get him down because he destroyed them up at the Riverside last season.”

Following a stop-start to the season that meant six of Coventry’s first seven games were away from home, Robins said Saturday’s win felt like “lift-off”, even though his side remain bottom of the table.

Robins said: “I feel for the players and the supporters because we’ve been in a limbo state – six games away from home and this is our first Saturday game, it’s incredible. But the big thing for me is the reaction from the players.

“It’s a really hard-fought but really well-deserved win and much needed. The crowd were phenomenal and I thank them for that because it’s really much needed. Psychologically you can’t underestimate how difficult it’s been for the players and for everybody.

“I think we started really brightly, we could have got two or three goals in the first half and should have done because they were really good chances.

“The goal that ended up winning the game deserved to because it was an outstanding move, an outstanding, powerful run and finish, but a brilliant ball from Fankaty (Dabo).

“Everybody was outstanding, but Kasey (Palmer) shone, he got hold of the ball for us and was involved in everything that was good, should have had a goal and then put the game to bed.”

Chris Wilder was left baffled by the goal his side conceded as Boro dropped into the bottom three on goal difference.

Dabo’s ball down the line picked out Gyokeres, who drove towards goal and slotted a finish under returning goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

“The concession of the goal is yet again small details,” said Wilder. “We have three throws on the left-hand side and we give every throw away, then from the third one they counter, one ball, and we talk about the threat of (Matt) Godden and most importantly Gyokeres running down the side.

“One of my centre-halves, who’s the quickest centre-half in the club, tries to play offside and you’re just scratching your head.

“The level of attention and detail that goes into analysis, we’ve watched Coventry all last year and we’ve watched them this year, their main threat is Gyokeres and I thought he was the best player on the pitch.

“What you can’t do is step up on the halfway line because he’ll punish you – he punished us and we’re chasing a little bit.”

