Boreham Wood extend unbeaten run after coming from behind to beat Maidstone

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 7:25 pm
On-loan Sheffield United midfielder George Broadbent scored in the second half (Simon Cooper/PA)

Boreham Wood extended their unbeaten run to eight Vanarama National League games after coming from behind to beat Maidstone 3-1 at Meadow Park.

The visitors, looking to avoid a third straight defeat, had broken the deadlock on the half-hour through a deflected 20-yard effort from Roarie Deacon.

Boreham Wood were soon back on level terms when substitute George Williams sent in a cross from the right, which looped over the goalkeeper and went in off the far post.

The turnaround was complete just after the hour mark when George Broadbent, on loan from Sheffield United, nodded in and Lee Ndlovu then swiftly made it 3-1 in the 65th minute with a close-range finish.

Maidstone ended the match with 10 men after Deacon picked up a second caution during stoppage time, before Boreham Wood substitute Josh Rees saw a goal ruled out by an offside flag.

