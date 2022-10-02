Ralph Hasenhuttl expects ‘very good team’ to click soon at Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ralph Hasenhuttl expects ‘very good team’ to click soon at Southampton

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 9:01 am
Ralph Hasenhuttl knows Southampton must improve their results and fast (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl knows Southampton must improve their results and fast (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl knows his young group at Southampton will become a “very good team” but has conceded it must happen sooner rather than later.

The Saints suffered a third consecutive defeat on Saturday after going down 2-1 at home to Everton.

It firmly halted what had been a decent start to the new campaign after Hasenhuttl oversaw big changes in the summer with his coaching staff freshened up and a number of young additions brought to St Mary’s.

Southampton’s long-serving manager endured a difficult end to the 2021-22 campaign, which proved the catalyst for an overhaul to the squad in pre-season, and this latest loss means they have now suffered 14 defeats from their last 20 Premier League matches.

But Hasenhuttl, who heard his players booed off on Saturday, insisted: “I feel that we have a team that is young and I must say the crowd was fantastic during the 90 minutes.

“We never had the feeling it was a bad atmosphere or something like that and this is what this team needs. They need time.

“They will one time be a very good team but as we said, we know when we speak about Premier League football, young and talented is nice to have but the rest is about learning, learning quick, developing quick and this is what we try.”

Gavin Bazunu, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Romeo Lavia are among the young players Saints have invested in and Hasenhuttl handed out three more full debuts for Everton’s visit with Juan Larios, Duje Caleta-Car and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in from the off.

After an uneventful first 45 on the south coast, the clash sprung into life with Joe Aribo’s opener cancelled out by goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil in the space of nine minutes to give the visitors a 2-1 win.

Southampton finished strongly and both Che Adams and Adam Armstrong were unable to make the most of promising situations with Hasenhuttl aware that is an area where they must improve.

“You have to take the advantage when you have it and when you are in. This is also something, a part of our game, that has to be better in the future because we are investing so much and the outcome is not enough,” he admitted.

“We didn’t win so you can always argue (against decisions) but I was not unhappy.

“With what I have seen, the way we play, the way we won the balls and the way we competed against this team was absolutely how we try to play and how we work in the week.

“In the end, yes we didn’t get anything countable and that is the reason why we are frustrated.”

Southampton now turn their attention to a daunting trip to champions Manchester City and Everton will also face a side from that city next weekend.

Manchester United will visit Goodison Park on Sunday with the Toffees now unbeaten in six and on a two-game winning streak.

It could have been different at St Mary’s had Jordan Pickford, back after a thigh injury, not thwarted Armstrong’s 72nd-minute effort and impressively dealt with a barrage of late crosses into the area.

Everton boss Frank Lampard said of Pickford: “He has been fighting that injury for the last three or four weeks so fair play.

“He was really good. Jordan does that for us and particularly one save (from Armstrong) was a big save. He did a couple of bits and gives us that sense of calm. He is a quality goalkeeper but to be fair to (Asmir) Begovic, he did that against West Ham for us.

“With Jordan, it is just a pleasure to manage a goalkeeper who makes saves like that to help you win games or stay in games in this league. It is a big, big deal in this league. To be able to work with Jordan is an amazing thing for me.”

