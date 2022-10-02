Declan Rice believes Gianluca Scamacca will score more stunners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Declan Rice believes Gianluca Scamacca will score more stunners

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 12:47 pm
Gianluca Scamacca (James Manning/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca (James Manning/PA)

Declan Rice has backed Gianluca Scamacca to add to his growing catalogue of spectacular goals for West Ham.

Italian striker Scamacca struck a superb half-volley from 20 yards to give the Hammers the lead against Wolves on Saturday evening with his first Premier League goal.

The £30million summer signing also struck a wonder goal against Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League last month.

Yet Scamacca’s crackers have come as no surprise to Hammers captain Rice.

“He has probably scored about 20 worldies since he’s been here, and I’ve just gone ‘wow; he can hit a ball’,” Rice told the club’s website.

“When he gets the space, he can really deliver for us. So, I am buzzing that he scored. But his all-around contribution, he really linked the game well and he looks to be a real positive threat for us.

“Gianluca has got one of the best strikes of a ball I have ever seen. It’s crazy. When it went into the top corner there was no surprise at all.”

Jarrod Bowen’s second-half strike, also his first goal in the Premier League this season, wrapped up a 2-0 win for the Hammers and moved them out of the bottom three, at the expense of Wolves.

The pressure is growing on boss Bruno Lage but captain Ruben Neves says the players need to take responsibility.

“We have all the information possible before the matches, so it’s about us, it’s not about anyone else,” he told Wolves’ website.

“Of course, we struggled a little bit in the beginning, a lot of new players, a lot of players going out, but no more excuses now.

“It’s about us, it’s about the team, it’s about the dressing room. It’s not about the coach or the board anymore, it’s about us. We need to change this and it’s our responsibility.”

