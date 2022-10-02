Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 1:47 pm
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson knows his team can ill afford to have players sent off (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson knows his team can ill afford to have players sent off (Richard Sellers/PA)

Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday.

The Jambos’ hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against FC Zurich was delicately poised in August.

And on Saturday, Cammy Devlin’s needless red card for stamping on the ankle of Rangers attacker Rabbi Matondo killed off any prospect of Hearts fighting back from 2-0 down as they went on to lose 4-0 to Rangers at Tynecastle.

Neilson has no worries about his team banishing their weekend disappointment in time for the visit of Serie A side Fiorentina but he is adamant their discipline must be better for the entire 90 minutes.

“That won’t be a problem,” said the Hearts boss when asked if they could rouse themselves for Thursday. “It’s a massive game, but we have to make sure we keep 11 players on the pitch.

“When you’re playing against top teams, if you don’t do that you’re in trouble.”

With Hearts down to 10 men and trailing 2-0 at the break, Neilson took the opportunity to take key duo Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley off at half-time to preserve them for Thursday. Top scorer Lawrence Shankland was also taken off in the second half.

“We had a few different niggles so didn’t feel it was worth getting them back out,” he said.

“It was too much of a risk. They’ll be fine for Thursday.”

One of the few positives for Hearts was the performance of deadline-day signing Stephen Humphrys.

“He’s a good player,” said Neilson. “He’s got pace, power, physicality and can play in a number of positions. He showed what he can do (on Saturday).”

Neilson was also pleased to see recent recruit Robert Snodgrass get 45 minutes under his belt.

“He’s still getting his fitness levels but you can see the quality he brings,” said the Hearts boss.

“He’s out there talking and organising. That’s why I brought him on because we had to work differently.

“He’ll be a really good player for us and that 45 will have helped him.”

Rangers striker Antonio Colak, who struck twice against the Jambos, is hoping his side can deliver a strong performance as they head to Liverpool on Tuesday in search of their first Champions League points.

“We just have to focus on ourselves,” he told Sky Sports. “We know Anfield will be a difficult game but we just have to focus on ourselves and play a good game and then we will see what we get out of it.”

Colak felt Rangers’ two goals in the opening half-hour – both scored by himself – were crucial to Saturday’s victory at Tynecastle.

“We had the (international) break and it is difficult to start (quickly) but we wanted to set our standards really high,” he said. “I think we started the game really well and scored fast goals and we controlled the game until the end.

“The fast start was very important for us because often in the season already we have created the chances but maybe we didn’t score the early goal. (Against Hearts) we did and it helped us a lot with our confidence and our style of play.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

(Morry Gash/AP)
Green Bay Packers claim narrow win over the New England Patriots
Erling Haaland, left, and Phil Foden, centre, scored hat-tricks for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is embracing the pressure. (John Walton/PA)
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest are in the midst of their first tough run (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Conor Gallagher, pictured, did not feature in Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad (Adam Davy/PA)(
Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter
Charley Hull is back in the winners’ circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)
England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Ariel Schmidt/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title
Leigh are back in Super League (Ian Laybourn/PA)
Leigh seal Super League return with deserved win over battling Batley

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. New intake of apprentices at Bristow Picture shows; Cicely Dobson. Cirencester/Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media/Bristow Date; Unknown
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Dave Grant, MD at Fierce Beer.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
Isabella McArtney has had a "very, very hard life" but has remained a hard worker throughout her lifetime.
Laughter, hard work and whist: Meet the Aberdeen mum turning 100 today
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

Editor's Picks