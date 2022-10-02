Watford put Stoke to sword in Slaven Bilic’s first game as Hornets manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watford put Stoke to sword in Slaven Bilic’s first game as Hornets manager

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 2:17 pm
Watford thrashed Stoke 4-0 (Nick Potts/PA)
Watford thrashed Stoke 4-0 (Nick Potts/PA)

Slaven Bilic enjoyed a memorable start to life as Watford boss with a fine 4-0 victory at Stoke.

Former West Ham boss Bilic became the Hornets’ ninth manager in three years after Rob Edwards was sacked on Monday following a torrid run of just one win in seven Championship games.

Goals from Ismaila Sarr, Ken Sema, Keinan Davis and Vakoun Issouf Bayo secured Bilic an impressive win at the bet365 Stadium with the club’s biggest victory since hammering Bristol City 6-0 in February 2021.

Bilic will be equally delighted with the fact his side kept their first clean sheet in 11 games and a first away win since March.

And it could have been even more convincing had the visitors not struck the post twice in 90 first-half seconds.

Bilic’s opposite number Alex Neil has suffered a shaky start since jumping ship from Sunderland to Stoke at the end of August.

This mauling means the former Preston boss has won just one of his first five games in charge of the Potters.

Bilic, who switched Watford’s formation to a new 4-5-1, made four changes for his first game at the helm, whilst Neil handed deadline-day Chelsea loan signing Dujon Sterling his first Stoke start.

Hassane Kamara was a real bright spark down the left-hand side for the visitors.

And the Ivory Coast defender found acres of space to deliver a teasing cross as Sarr, who may have marginally been offside, expertly ran through the heart of the hosts’ defence to glance a header home in the 11th minute.

It was almost a carbon copy 13 minutes later as another pin-point Kamara cross found Sarr, who this time headed against the post.

And within the blink of an eye Watford rattled the woodwork again as Stoke stopper Josef Bursik tipped Sema’s strike onto his near post.

Liam Delap squandered a rare opportunity in the Watford box as he dragged his effort in first-half stoppage time wide of the mark.

Neil’s men came out all guns blazing in the second half, but Sema doubled the advantage after 64 minutes to settle things down.

The Hornets took advantage of disarray at the back as Stoke tried to clear, with Sema eventually bundling the ball over the line.

And Watford eased to victory as Davis and Bayo added the finishing touches.

Josh Laurent was caught in possession as the Hornets countered with Davis calmly firing home the third with 12 minutes to go.

Substitute Bayo hit the fourth six minutes later as he easily tapped home his third goal of the season.

