A hat-trick of hat-tricks: Erling Haaland’s record-breaking goal rush

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

A hat-trick of hat-tricks: Erling Haaland’s record-breaking goal rush

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 4:15 pm
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates with the match ball following a 6-3 derby victory over Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates with the match ball following a 6-3 derby victory over Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland became the first man in Premier League history to score hat-tricks in three successive home games when he completed a derby day treble against Manchester United.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the £51million summer signing’s goal rush at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 4 Crystal Palace 2, August 27

Haaland’s purple patch began when, having already scored three goals in his first three league games in England’s top flight, he doubled his tally on a single afternoon. Having seen Bernardo Silva drag City back into the game after John Stones’ own goal and a second from Joachim Andersen had given Palace a shock 2-0 lead, the Norway international headed home Phil Foden’s cross to level and then converted from close range before completing his treble with a cultured finish.

Manchester City 6 Nottingham Forest 0, August 31

Promoted Forest felt the full force of Haaland’s prowess as he plundered his second hat-trick inside 26 first-half minutes. After just 12 minutes he got across Joe Worrall to turn home another Foden cross before being handed another tap-in, and he grabbed his third with seven minutes of the half remaining when he headed into the net after John Stones had turned the ball back across goal.

Manchester City 6 Manchester United 3, October 2

With City already leading through Foden’s sweet early strike, Haaland powered home a 34th-minute header despite the best efforts of Tyrell Malacia on the goal-line, and helped himself to a second within three minutes as he slid in to steer Kevin de Bruyne’s stunning cross past the helpless David de Gea. Having set up Foden to make it 4-0 with a perfectly-weighted cross of his own, he added his third with 25 minutes remaining when he swept substitute Sergio Gomez’s cross into the net.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

(Morry Gash/AP)
Green Bay Packers claim narrow win over the New England Patriots
Erling Haaland, left, and Phil Foden, centre, scored hat-tricks for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is embracing the pressure. (John Walton/PA)
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest are in the midst of their first tough run (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Conor Gallagher, pictured, did not feature in Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad (Adam Davy/PA)(
Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter
Charley Hull is back in the winners’ circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)
England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Ariel Schmidt/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title
Leigh are back in Super League (Ian Laybourn/PA)
Leigh seal Super League return with deserved win over battling Batley

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. New intake of apprentices at Bristow Picture shows; Cicely Dobson. Cirencester/Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media/Bristow Date; Unknown
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Dave Grant, MD at Fierce Beer.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
Isabella McArtney has had a "very, very hard life" but has remained a hard worker throughout her lifetime.
Laughter, hard work and whist: Meet the Aberdeen mum turning 100 today
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

Editor's Picks