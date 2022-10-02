Jim Goodwin likes the threat posed by goal-happy Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin likes the threat posed by goal-happy Aberdeen

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 5:41 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin knows his team are a handful at home (PA)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin knows his team are a handful at home (PA)

Jim Goodwin was full of praise for his attacking options after his Aberdeen side made it 15 goals in four home cinch Premiership matches, with a 4-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Vicente Besuijen opened the scoring for the Dons before Bojan Miovski took his all-competitions tally to eight for the season, his goals coming either side of Ash Taylor’s header for the visitors.

Dons captain Anthony Stewart netted his first goal for the club in the second half as Goodwin’s men moved back into the top six.

Goodwin said: “I built the squad in a way that gives me great attacking options. I have got one or two utility players who can play two or three different positions.

“Some people might look at the squad and think we’re light of a centre-half or possibly a right-back, but I deliberately used the budget in that way.

“You can see today, we bring on Duk (Luis Lopes) for Miovski, so there’s real quality there. We bring on (Christian) Ramirez for Besuijen, so the changes up top aren’t weakening the team.

“This league is going to be competitive from top to bottom and there will be shocks along the way, and if guys get tired or we need to freshen things up we can.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes committed his future to the club on a contract until 2026 through the week, and he is looking forward to a return to home comforts in the coming week as Killie look to climb the table.

“We’ve had some tough away fixtures at Ibrox, Easter Road, and here,” he commented. “It’ll be great to get back home on Wednesday – we’ve got two home games now and I think we need a home game.

“We need to get going again and I hope we can be a better version of ourselves.

“We’ve two or three players we could do with coming back into the team, and there are opportunities there for some who haven’t had opportunities to make a claim.

“Behind it all we’ve got to make sure that come Wednesday night we come off the pitch having shown more personality, been more difficult to play against and hopefully with three points.”

