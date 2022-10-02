A closer look at Manchester derbies to remember

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

A closer look at Manchester derbies to remember

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 6:11 pm Updated: October 2, 2022, 6:17 pm
Manchester City’s Mario Balotelli (second left) celebrates scoring during the Barclays Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Manchester City’s Mario Balotelli (second left) celebrates scoring during the Barclays Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Manchester City ran riot against rivals Manchester United with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scoring hat-tricks as the Red Devils were beaten 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some other classic Premier League era Manchester derby clashes.

Manchester United 5 Manchester City 0, November 1994.

Soccer – Premier League – Manchester City v Manchester United – Maine Road
Eric Cantona kicked off the scoring in United’s 5-0 win against City (CROFT/PA)

A dominant display from the Red Devils saw misery piled on their local rivals with a 5-0 win at Old Trafford. Eric Cantona opened the scoring, before Andrei Kanchelskis netted a hat-trick and Mark Hughes also got himself on the scoresheet. United went on to finish the Premier League season as runners-up, one point behind champions Blackburn, while City avoided relegation by four points.

Manchester United 4 Manchester City 3, September 2009.

Arguably one of the greatest Manchester derbies, the build-up to the game saw City boast a whole host of summer signings including Joleon Lescott and former United striker Carlos Tevez. City showed their resilience to keep bringing the score level when Gareth Barry equalised following Wayne Rooney’s opener, before Darren Fletcher’s brace was cancelled out by two goals from Craig Bellamy. Bellamy’s second came in the final minute of normal time, and looked to have rescued a point, but Michael Owen scored at the end to snatch three points for the red side of Manchester.

Manchester United 2 Manchester City 1, February 2011

This Manchester meeting may not be one of the most high-scoring affairs to have played out in this fixture’s history, however it is fondly remembered for one of the best Premier League goals seen. Nani opened the scoring for United just before half-time but David Silva soon found an equaliser for City. Wayne Rooney then won it for the hosts with an outrageous bicycle kick that left goalkeeper Joe Hart rooted to the spot as the ball flew into the top corner.

Manchester United 1 Manchester City 6, October 2011.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester United v Manchester City – Old Trafford
Sergio Aguero jumps on the back of goalscorer Mario Balotelli during City’s big away win in 2011 (PA)

Mario Balotelli dominated the headlines coming into this fixture following reports a firework had set off in his house. The City forward made sparks fly on the pitch by putting the visitors in front then lifted his shirt to reveal a T-shirt displaying the words: “Why Always Me?”. United defender Jonny Evans was shown a straight red card two minutes into the second half before Balotelli and Sergio Aguero extended City’s lead. Fletcher pulled one back for United nine minutes from time, but a quick brace from Edin Dzeko and a goal from David Silva completed a dominant afternoon for City, who went on to win the Premier League title that season.

Manchester United 4 Manchester City 2, April 2015.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester United v Manchester City – Old Trafford
Marouane Fellaini (right) scored one of four as United bounced back from successive derby day defeats in 2015 (Martin Rickett/PA)

City had dominated the derby fixture in the early 2010s and United were without a win against their rivals since December 2012, losing the last four meetings. City got off to a strong start when Sergio Aguero put them ahead eight minutes in, but the lead was quickly erased when Ashley Young equalised. Marouane Fellaini scored a second for United to go in front before Juan Mata and Chris Smalling both got themselves on the scoresheet. Aguero scored a consolation with a minute to go, but it was too little too late as United broke their derby duck.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is embracing the pressure. (John Walton/PA)
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest are in the midst of their first tough run (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Conor Gallagher, pictured, did not feature in Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad (Adam Davy/PA)(
Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter
Charley Hull is back in the winners’ circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)
England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Ariel Schmidt/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title
Leigh are back in Super League (Ian Laybourn/PA)
Leigh seal Super League return with deserved win over battling Batley
Vikings edged out a thrilling 28-25 contest with New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans
England won the series decider in Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Teams will fear us – Moeen Ali turns attention to T20 World Cup after…

More from Press and Journal

The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
Amy Liptrott is Aberdeen Arts Centre's new director.
Nationwide hunt nets Aberdeen Arts Centre a new director
To go with story by Keith Findlay. UK-Norway fishing deal failure Picture shows; Freezer trawler Kirkella. At sea. Supplied by UK Fisheries Date; 10/09/2019; 79fc61a7-b440-4dc6-9b9e-73f487fee9f7 DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
Owura Edwards
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
RAF Lossiemouth jets
RAF Lossiemouth jets on alert to protect North Sea gas pipelines amid concerns about…

Editor's Picks