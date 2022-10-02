Derby domination and other things we learned in the Premier League this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Derby domination and other things we learned in the Premier League this weekend

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 6:49 pm
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden (right) both plundered hat-tricks in Manchester City’s 6-3 derby victory over Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden (right) both plundered hat-tricks in Manchester City’s 6-3 derby victory over Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden took centre-stage as the Manchester derby proved the highlight of the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

The Norway international and England’s Foden both plundered hat-tricks as City romped to a 6-3 victory over United, while the bragging rights in north London ended up in Arsenal territory.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from the weekend’s games.

Destruction derby

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a mountain to climb to reel in derby rivals Manchester City
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a mountain to climb to reel in derby rivals Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erik ten Hag knew when he arrived at Manchester United that there was a sizeable gap between the club he inherited and noisy neighbours Manchester City as he attempted to turn them back into a force at home and abroad. Less than 45 minutes into his first derby, he was left in little doubt as to the size of the chasm dividing the sides as rampant City, inspired by the brilliance of Kevin de Bruyne and the lethal finishing of Haaland and Foden, ripped them apart in a merciless display which left them 4-0 ahead by the break and well on the way to a 6-3 victory which was even more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests.

Gunners going places

Saturday’s north London derby may have been a tighter affair, but Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Tottenham left them still at the top of the Premier League table and suggesting they are as well equipped as they have been for some time to mount a sustained challenge. It was perhaps fitting that skipper Granit Xhaka, a man cast in the role of pariah by the club’s fans three years ago but now a cult hero, scored the goal which capped a deserved 3-1 victory.

VAR from the madding crowd

VAR, or at least the way in which it is implemented, has spent far too much time under the spotlight already this season, and there was mixed success  for it again this weekend. Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and Fulham counterpart Marco Silva questioned the red cards handed to Emerson Royale and Nathaniel Chalobah, although their complaints looked hollow considering the evidence. However, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira’s astonishment that Chelsea defender Thiago Silva had stayed on the pitch after deliberately handling the ball to prevent Jordan Ayew from breaking clear appeared justified.

Maybe Southgate has a point?

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold endured a difficult afternoon against Brighton
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold endured a difficult afternoon against Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA)

England boss Gareth Southgate’s assessment of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s qualities prompted both copious headlines and a stout defence from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. However, despite his impressive contribution going forward in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Brighton, he was found wanting for all three goals – admittedly he was not alone – the Reds conceded in a poor defensive display.

A tale of two strikers

View this post on Instagram

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is embracing the pressure. (John Walton/PA)
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest are in the midst of their first tough run (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Conor Gallagher, pictured, did not feature in Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad (Adam Davy/PA)(
Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter
Charley Hull is back in the winners’ circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)
England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Ariel Schmidt/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title
Leigh are back in Super League (Ian Laybourn/PA)
Leigh seal Super League return with deserved win over battling Batley
Vikings edged out a thrilling 28-25 contest with New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans
England won the series decider in Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Teams will fear us – Moeen Ali turns attention to T20 World Cup after…

More from Press and Journal

The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
Amy Liptrott is Aberdeen Arts Centre's new director.
Nationwide hunt nets Aberdeen Arts Centre a new director
To go with story by Keith Findlay. UK-Norway fishing deal failure Picture shows; Freezer trawler Kirkella. At sea. Supplied by UK Fisheries Date; 10/09/2019; 79fc61a7-b440-4dc6-9b9e-73f487fee9f7 DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
Owura Edwards
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
RAF Lossiemouth jets
RAF Lossiemouth jets on alert to protect North Sea gas pipelines amid concerns about…

Editor's Picks