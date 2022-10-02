England finish with a flourish in Lahore to wrap up T20 series win over Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England finish with a flourish in Lahore to wrap up T20 series win over Pakistan

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 7:27 pm
England’s Harry Brook, left, and Dawid Malan impressed in the decider in Lahore (KM Chaudary/AP)
England’s Harry Brook, left, and Dawid Malan impressed in the decider in Lahore (KM Chaudary/AP)

England ended their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years on a triumphant note, easing to a 67-run victory in the Twenty20 series decider.

An entertaining series had tilted this way and that to leave the sides locked at 3-3 heading into the finale at Lahore, but Dawid Malan’s 78 not out set the table for a decisive result in England’s favour.

Malan came to the party at the perfect time after a low-key series, sharing an unbeaten 108-run stand with Harry Brook to push the total up to an imposing 209 for three.

Pakistan’s pursuit was undone inside two overs, with star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan producing a rare double failure, and they limped to an underwhelming 142 for eight.

England decided not to risk captain Jos Buttler or pace bowler Mark Wood, both preserved for the World Cup later this month, but Chris Woakes’ return to fitness stepped up a notch as he claimed three wickets for 26 runs.

The visitors lost the toss but made the running as their openers racked up 35 off the first three overs. Phil Salt picked up exactly where he left off in a match-winning effort last time out, crashing three of his first six deliveries to the ropes.

Alex Hales was also lively, collecting three consecutive fours off the uninspired Mohammad Wasim and picking gaps at deep third, mid-wicket and cover, before Pakistan dragged things back in the fifth over, taking out both men in the space of three balls.

Hales was trapped plumb in front of middle as Mohammad Hasnain jagged a delivery off the seam but Salt fell foul of a sloppy run out as new man Malan ball-watched at the striker’s end.

The number three would go on to make amends for his part, starting with a well-paced stand of 62 alongside the inventive Ben Duckett. The pair started carefully but began unlocking their boundary options and took a major liking to Shadab Khan’s mixed bag of leg-breaks and variations. They took 20 off his second over, Malan launching the first of his three sixes over deep midwicket and Duckett hitting one straight over the bowler’s head.

Duckett was cut off in full flow by an opportunistic piece of glovework from Rizwan, who turned a deflection off the inside edge into a sharp run out. But Malan found another willing partner in Brook, who chipped in 46 not out in the unbroken century stand. Babar played an unintentional role in their success, dropping Malan at cover on 29 and Brook on 24 off a particularly simple up-and-down chance off the unlucky Haris Rauf.

Brook had needed just four balls to find his six-hitting range of Shadab and repeated the feat three more times during his stay, while England ended on a high with 20 off Wasim’s final over.

Pakistan’s entire game plan hinges on their exceptional opening partnership, but with everything on the line England dismissed them both inside two overs.

Babar was first to go, suckered in by Woakes’ slower ball and chipping straight to Brook. That cranked up the pressure on Rizwan but he was sent packing when Reece Topley’s second ball zipped past the bat and into off stump.

That exposed a middle order that has been shielded for too long by the top two’s consistency and David Willey soon had Iftikhar caught behind. A powerplay total of 37 for three effectively ended the home side’s hopes and the rest of the innings played out tamely as the required rate soared to implausible heights.

Shan Masood made 56 as the game drifted, eventually falling to Woakes before the all-rounder added a third success in the last over of the tour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is embracing the pressure. (John Walton/PA)
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest are in the midst of their first tough run (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Conor Gallagher, pictured, did not feature in Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad (Adam Davy/PA)(
Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter
Charley Hull is back in the winners’ circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)
England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title
Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the Tel Aviv Watergen Open (Ariel Schmidt/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title
Leigh are back in Super League (Ian Laybourn/PA)
Leigh seal Super League return with deserved win over battling Batley
Vikings edged out a thrilling 28-25 contest with New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans
England won the series decider in Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Teams will fear us – Moeen Ali turns attention to T20 World Cup after…

More from Press and Journal

The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
Amy Liptrott is Aberdeen Arts Centre's new director.
Nationwide hunt nets Aberdeen Arts Centre a new director
To go with story by Keith Findlay. UK-Norway fishing deal failure Picture shows; Freezer trawler Kirkella. At sea. Supplied by UK Fisheries Date; 10/09/2019; 79fc61a7-b440-4dc6-9b9e-73f487fee9f7 DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
Owura Edwards
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
RAF Lossiemouth jets
RAF Lossiemouth jets on alert to protect North Sea gas pipelines amid concerns about…

Editor's Picks