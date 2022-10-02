‘Truly inspiring’ London Marathon sees 18 Guinness World Records broken

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A total of 18 Guinness World Record titles were broken by those taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday, including the fastest marathon for a male dressed in pyjamas and a female in a toga.

Thousands descended on the capital’s streets for the annual race which saw many don fancy dress, either as a personal challenge or in aid of a charity.

As official Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford stood on the finish line to verify each one, it was David Jones who secured the fastest time of all the records as he ran the marathon in two hours, 45 minutes and 15 seconds while wearing pyjamas.

Tristan Clark, Freddie Flanagan, Freddie Wright, John Lavelle, George Peirson and Hugh Williams broke the record for the fastest marathon in a six-person costume (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Among the other record-breakers was Sarah Dudgeon, who broke the world record for the fastest marathon dressed as a witch (female) in three hours, 11 minutes and 52 seconds.

Donato Esposito snatched the title for the fastest marathon dressed as a hospital patient (male) in three hours, 19 minutes and 23 seconds, and Victoria Carter’s three-hour, 23 minute and 48 second run got her the record for the fastest marathon dressed as a vampire (female).

Mr Munford said seeing the records being broken was “truly inspiring”.

Up to 50,000 people ran the marathon (Yui Mok/PA)

“The record-breaking that takes place at the TCS London Marathon is truly inspiring to see first hand,” he said.

“To me, nothing embodies the physical and emotional effort required to achieve a Guinness World Record title quite like those who cross the finish line of the marathon having achieved one.

“Coupled with the runners’ efforts raising money for various charities, often hand-chosen through personal experience, their accomplishment in making the next edition of the book should not be undersold and they are all officially amazing.”

Many of the record-breakers were wearing fancy dress costumes (Yui Mok/PA)

A group of six runners, Tristan Clark, Freddie Flanagan, Freddie Wright, John Lavelle, George Peirson and Hugh Williams, ran the entire route in four hours, 24 minutes and 12 seconds, securing them the world record for the fastest marathon in a six-person costume.

Awards were also won for the fastest marathons dressed as a harlequin (male), glass (male), and candy confectionery item (female).

Lexi Chambers broke the world record for the fastest marathon in a non-racing wheelchair (female).

Here is a list of the 18 Guinness World Records achieved at 2022’s London Marathon, from 34 listed attempts:

1. David Jones: Fastest marathon dressed in pyjamas (male) – 2:47:15

2. David Henson: Fastest marathon wearing handcuffs (male) – 2:54:57

3. Sarah Dudgeon: Fastest marathon dressed as a witch (female) – 3:11:52

4. Gower Tan: Fastest marathon dressed as a scientist (male) – 3:14:16

5. Donato Esposito: Fastest marathon dressed as a hospital patient (male) – 3:19:23

6. Andrew Roberts: Fastest marathon dressed as a badminton player (male) – 3:23:33

7. Victoria Carter: Fastest marathon dressed as a vampire (female) – 3:23:48

8. Jeremie Maillard: Fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature (male) – 3:26:38

9. Emanuela Pizzoni: Fastest marathon in a toga (female) – 3:27:18

10. Belinda Neild: Fastest marathon dressed as a stationery item (female) – 3:38:22

11. Kristina Beadle: Fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature (female) – 3:43:41

12. Matt Brooks: Fastest marathon dressed as a star (male) – 3:44:00

13. Martin Porter: Fastest marathon dressed as a harlequin (male) – 3:51:35

14. Joan Pons Laplana: Fastest marathon dressed as a glass (male) – 3:58:52

15. Tristan Clark, Freddie Flanagan, Freddie Wright, John Lavelle, George Peirson, Hugh Williams: Fastest marathon in a six-person costume – 4:25:12

16. Kellie Clark: Fastest marathon dressed as a candy confectionery item (female) – 4:24:06

17. Sadie Smith: Fastest marathon dressed as a three dimensional human body part (female) – 4:26:43

18. Lexi Chambers: Fastest marathon in a non-racing wheelchair (female) – 4:32:11