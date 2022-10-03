Matthew Mott ‘close’ to knowing England’s first-choice World Cup Twenty20 team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matthew Mott ‘close’ to knowing England’s first-choice World Cup Twenty20 team

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 11:17 am
Matthew Mott is close to finalising his World Cup team (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Matthew Mott is close to finalising his World Cup team (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Head coach Matthew Mott says England’s tour of Pakistan has helped him settle on a first-choice XI for this month’s Twenty20 World Cup, with a heavy hint that Harry Brook has forced his way in.

England won an entertaining seven-match series 4-3 after walking away with Sunday’s decider in Lahore, a commendable achievement for a squad missing several big names.

Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Chris Jordan all missed the trip but will join up in Australia later this week, while captain Jos Buttler acted as an observer in Pakistan as he opted not to risk his own recovery from a calf problem.

That means competition for places will be at a premium when England’s tournament gets under way against Afghanistan on October 22, but Brook seems to be a made man after a breakout performance.

He was the tourists’ top run scorer with 238, boasted a sizzling strike-rate of 163.01 and also led the six-hitting charts with 13.

“We’ve looked at the that first XI quite a bit…we’re pretty close. There’s always a bit of tinkering, form comes into it,” Mott told Sky Sports.

“There’s a few going home now and a few coming out, when we get to Australia it will become more apparent what those particular roles are.

“Obviously Harry Brook has had some really good hit outs and done well. He’s looked really composed out there and seems to just pick the right times to go for his boundaries.

“There’s been a lot of moving parts in this tour but we’ll welcome back some world class players and we hit the shores of Australia in a couple of days.”

There was also satisfaction that the experienced pace pair of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes both managed two successful appearances in the series, marking their first competitive action since March.

Wood offered devastating pace, hitting top speeds of 97mph and 96mph in his outings, while Woakes ended the trip on a high with three wickets for 26 runs in the concluding game.

“We came in with some injury clouds but we got through. Woody got through a few, Woakes got through a couple and we’re building nicely with that depth we are after for the World Cup,” added Mott, who turned 49 on Monday.

Phil Salt (right) kept wicket in The Hundred but will hand the gloves back to Jos Buttler in Australia.
Phil Salt (right) kept wicket in The Hundred but will hand the gloves back to Jos Buttler in Australia (Nick Potts/PA)

Buttler looks set to make his comeback in the three-game warm-up series against Australia, which begins in Perth on Sunday and wraps up Canberra five days later. He will reclaim the captaincy from Moeen Ali, who proved a reliable deputy, and Mott also confirmed he would be taking back the gloves even if Phil Salt edges out Alex Hales at opener.

Salt kept wicket for Manchester Originals during The Hundred, allowing Buttler to lead the side from the field, but that experiment is already at an end.

“We have had that discussion and if he’s fully fit he’ll look to keep,” said Mott.

“He had the opportunity in The Hundred to see a different side of it but he didn’t see a great advantage. With Mo and Stokes in the field, he can offload a little but he feels it’s the best view for him on the ground and the one he’s most accustomed to.”

