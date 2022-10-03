How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 11:33 am
Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United players react following their derby thrashing (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United players react following their derby thrashing (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium.

A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.

Here, the PA news agency looks at United’s worst defensive days in the competition.

Hit for six

Mario Balotelli, second left, lifts his shirt to reveal the messge 'Why always me?' after scoring against Manchester United in October 2011
Mario Balotelli scored twice the previous time United conceded six to their neighbours (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sunday was the first time United have conceded six since their defeat to Tottenham almost exactly two years ago, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scoring twice apiece in a 6-1 raid at Old Trafford.

City also won 6-1 in October 2011, Sergio Aguero adding to Mario Balotelli’s memorable double before two late Edin Dzeko goals and one from David Silva completed the rout.

The other occasion came in October 1996 against Southampton when Egil Ostenstad’s hat-trick led Saints to a 6-3 win.

Red October

Mohamed Salah, left, scores his third goal in Liverpool's 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October 2021
Mohamed Salah, left, and Liverpool stormed Old Trafford last October (Martin Rickett/PA)

All four of those results came in the month of October, as did three of the four occasions United have conceded five in a Premier League defeat.

Newcastle won 5-0 the week before the Southampton game in 1996 and United lost 5-0 at Chelsea exactly 23 years ago on October 3, 1999.

Liverpool won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October 2021 and, even the one exception, Leicester’s 5-3 win in 2014, came on September 21. United also conceded five to West Brom in Ferguson’s last match in charge in May 2013, though that came in a bizarre 5-5 draw.

Recent decline

Sir Alex Ferguson, centre, salutes the fans after his final game as Manchester United manager
Sir Alex Ferguson’s farewell in 2013 precipitated a decline at United (Nick Potts/PA)

The departure of Ferguson after that wild afternoon at the Hawthorns has famously sparked a decline from United’s glory years, with 13 Premier League titles under the Scot and none since as City have dominated the picture.

A large share of United’s heaviest defeats have come in that time, with the comparison even more stark when widening the field to include games with four goals conceded.

Ferguson’s 21 seasons in the Premier League, after its rebranding in 1992, saw his side concede four or more goals in a defeat on 10 occasions, with the time since – nine completed seasons plus the one in progress – already accounting for 14 such results.

Half of those have come in the last two seasons, including humiliating 4-0 losses to Brentford this season and Brighton at the end of the last campaign, plus the 4-1 defeat at Watford which proved the final blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as manager.

Hat-trick heroes

Sunday’s game saw Haaland and Foden contribute a quarter of the Premier League hat-tricks ever scored against United.

Ostenstad scored the first and it was nearly a decade before his achievement was matched by David Bentley in Blackburn’s 4-3 win at Ewood Park in February 2006.

Dirk Kuyt scored all of Liverpool’s goals in a 3-1 win in March 2011, as did Samuel Eto’o for Chelsea almost three years later, with Romelu Lukaku netting a hat-trick for West Brom in Ferguson’s farewell.

After Eto’o it was over seven years before United conceded another league treble, to Mohamed Salah in Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Old Trafford last season, and Haaland became the seventh man to achieve the feat with Foden adding number eight just nine minutes later.

