Man who ran marathon in pyjamas says record ‘didn’t really surprise’ family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Man who ran marathon in pyjamas says record ‘didn’t really surprise’ family

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 1:38 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 4:01 pm
David Jones decided to try to get the world record after watching the London Marathon last year (Penny Holborn/PA)
David Jones decided to try to get the world record after watching the London Marathon last year (Penny Holborn/PA)

A man who broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon by a male dressed in pyjamas has said it “didn’t really surprise” his family.

David Jones completed the London Marathon on Sunday in 2 hours, 47 minutes and 15 seconds.

His time was more than four minutes faster than previous record holder Julian Rendall’s time of 2 hours, 51 minutes and 45 seconds.

The 41-year-old said the training he received in the armed forces was integral to completing the challenge.

“To be honest, my family know that I’ve always been a fit man and try my best when I do anything so it didn’t really surprise them,” he told the PA news agency.

“They just said ‘You should be getting slower at 41 and not getting quicker’, but they were all very proud of me and everyone that knew me thought I could give it a good go.

“I was 50/50, just dependent on the day.”

David Jones completed the marathon in 2 hours 47 minutes and 15 seconds while wearing pyjamas (Penny Holborn/PA)

He added: “I don’t think a lot of people thought I wouldn’t be able do it, so the pressure for the last week was intense.

“They just thought I’m a bit crazy, but I’ve always liked to push myself.”

Asked how much harder it was to run in pyjamas, Mr Jones said: “You definitely sweat profusely and over that kind of distance you feel it a lot earlier.

“I’m not really one to sweat too much when I run normally, but in these pyjamas it’s unbelievable how much you sweat – even after 5k I was dripping.

“Both that and the mental side of it, knowing that you’ve got the pyjamas on and you’ve got to wear your hat all the way through it, it’s really difficult mentally.”

David Jones trained for six months to be ready for the marathon (Penny Holborn/PA)

Mr Jones successfully raised more than £1,000 for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, an organisation which supports current and former members of the British Army and their families.

He and his girlfriend came up with the idea of going for the record after joking about it while watching the 2021 London Marathon in bed.

Mr Jones dedicated himself entirely to the challenge for six months, training at home and while on holiday wearing pyjamas.

He said: “I enjoyed the end, and I slowed my pace down for the last few kilometres because I knew I had done it, so I soaked up the atmosphere and it was absolutely amazing.

“I was so happy, and to see people in the crowd cheering me on… I felt really proud and it made it all feel worthwhile because I have put a lot into this.

“I am not an elite runner by any stretch, it has been just pretty much me with no coach.”

David Jones took part in a local park run in Wales in preparation for the London Marathon (Penny Holborn/PA)

Mr Jones attributes a chunk of his success to his partner, Penny Holborn, who has supported him in training and was there to greet him at the finish line.

The runner said: “Whatever happens now, it doesn’t matter if somebody breaks the record in six months or a year.

“Not many people can say that they are in the Guinness World Records (book) for doing something – it almost feels a bit unreal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonny Clayton scraped into the second round in Leicester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jonny Clayton admits he was fortunate to avoid early World Grand Prix exit
Emma Raducanu’s US Open success is the catalyst for a new programme aimed at inspiring girls to play tennis (ZUMA)
Emma Raducanu’s US Open win catalyst for programme to inspire girls to play
Steve Cooper’s Forest suffered a heavy defeat (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Cooper insists he saw the right signs despite Forest’s defeat at Leicester
James Maddison has his eyes on the World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Leicester’s James Maddison not giving up hope of making England World Cup squad
Phil Foden will get better and better, says Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne
Gonzalo Higuain had a loan spell at Chelsea in 2019 (Adam Davy/PA)
Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season
James Maddison scored twice as Leicester beat Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)
Leicester hammer Nottingham Forest to ease pressure on Brendan Rodgers
Jorge Cabezas Hurtado will join Watford next summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Watford agree deal to sign young Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado
Jonny Bairstow is looking ahead to 2023 (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Jonny Bairstow rules himself out of T20 World Cup due to injury
Antonio Conte wants a quick response from Spurs (Joe Giddens/PA)
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to shake off derby loss at Eintracht Frankfurt

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks