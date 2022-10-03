We’re not going to play a game – Hearn warns Fury over Joshua fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We’re not going to play a game – Hearn warns Fury over Joshua fight

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 3:39 pm
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are set to fight in 2021 (PA)
Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has told Tyson Fury to stop playing games in negotiations for a prospective all-British world heavyweight title fight.

Fury has repeatedly set new deadlines for Joshua’s team to sign contracts after offering his rival the bout via his social media channels last month.

Hearn has maintained that a broad agreement has been reached – including a 60-40 purse split in favour of Fury – but that he will not be rushed over the legal complexities of the contract.

Hearn said in a video on his Matchroom Promotions Twitter feed: “It’s still there, open to discussions.

“But we’re not going to play a game with a bloke who’s coming out telling AJ it’s off and then he’s a dosser and he’s got to sign it, etc.

“Have your fight if you want to fight someone else, and we’ll do our thing, and we’ll see what happens.”

Tyson Fury File Photo
Tyson Fury is impatient to return to the ring (Nick Potts/PA)

Fury made the offer to Joshua after his plans for a unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk were scuppered when the Ukrainian said he would not fight again this year.

Joshua recently lost his rematch with Usyk and was expected to make a more low-key comeback but was quick to accept Fury’s offer in principle.

However, Fury has continued to express frustration with the negotiations, saying last week: “I had a bet with Frank (Warren, promoter) that it didn’t matter what we offered you, you would not take this fight.

“You have had 14 days, pull your finger out and make this fight happen for the British boxing public. Don’t be a coward, instruct your team to get this deal done.”

