Police investigating clashes between Sheffield United and Birmingham fans

Sheffield United and South Yorkshire Police are investigating violent clashes between rival fans after Saturday’s home game against Birmingham.

The Blades said they will “issue banning orders where appropriate” after trouble broke out on London Road close to their Bramall Lane stadium.

A club statement read: “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of disturbances at the game against Birmingham City at the weekend.

“The club corroborated with police before, during and after the fixture and are now in the process of working to identify those responsible, using a number of methods, including Bramall Lane’s CCTV system. Extensive footage is currently being reviewed.

“It should be stated that Sheffield United have a zero-tolerance policy towards disorder and anti-social behaviour, and on top of any police investigations and potential criminal prosecutions, the club will also issue banning orders where appropriate.”

It has been reported that trouble flared when Birmingham fans got off their coach at the Sheaf House pub, where glasses and bottles were thrown and two windows smashed.

A coach was also damaged and police have confirmed they have made two arrests.

South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent Simon Wanless said: “We are aware of footage circulating of our response to the disorder at (Saturday’s) match between Sheffield United and Birmingham FC.

“An investigation is now under way in to this disorder itself, which resulted in damage to a coach. Two people have been arrested and work is ongoing to identify others involved. No injuries have been reported to us.

“A post-match investigation will follow during which we’ll review all the evidence, including officer body-worn video.”