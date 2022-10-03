Owura Edwards welcomes quick opportunity to bounce back for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owura Edwards welcomes quick opportunity to bounce back for Ross County

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 5:07 pm
Owura Edwards aims to bounce back (Mike Egerton/PA)
Owura Edwards aims to bounce back (Mike Egerton/PA)

Owura Edwards is determined to make amends as Ross County prepare for a second home game in four days.

Edwards was denied by David Marshall when clean through on Saturday before County fell to a 2-0 defeat against Hibernian.

So he has welcomed the opportunity to banish the disappointment when Motherwell visit Dingwall on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old wide man said: “If I had put that away it would be a different game. Even as a team we need to create more chances and take them when they come.

“Obviously we were very disappointed on Saturday and another game on Tuesday is what we need to put things right.

“Everyone was very disappointed. From the way we played first half and how the second half went, no-one predicted it would go like that.

“We have to move on quickly and take on the first-half performance and improve on that.”

County can move further away from the bottom two and drag Motherwell back towards them but the visitors are looking to open up an eight-point gap on the bottom three.

Edwards is not getting distracted by the cinch Premiership table though.

The on-loan Bristol City player said: “All we need to focus on is our performance as a team. We don’t look at the table that much, just focus on our team, focus on ourselves, focus on really putting in a performance. If we focus on that then we will be all right in the table.”

