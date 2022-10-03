Kieran McKenna expected to pick from unchanged squad when Ipswich host Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the visit of Cambridge.

McKenna has no new injury or suspension problems following Saturday’s home win against Portsmouth, which kept his side second in the table.

Full-back Greg Leigh (fractured leg) and defender Cameron Burgess (facial injuries) remain unavailable.

The Tractor Boys are also without forward Sone Aluko (knee) and deadline-day signing Panutche Camara (groin), who has yet to feature for the club.

Cambridge forward Fejiri Okenabirhie is pushing for his first league start of the season.

Okenabirhie has made three substitute appearances after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Manager Mark Bonner has reported no new injuries following Saturday’s home defeat to Derby.

Defender Brandon Haunstrup (calf) is expected to miss out again, while midfielder James Brophy is among those pushing for a recall to the starting line-up.