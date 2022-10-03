Tom Curry: My job is to play rugby, let scientists take care of concussion rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Curry: My job is to play rugby, let scientists take care of concussion rules

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 6:03 pm
Tom Curry has fully recovered from the concussion sustained against Australia in July (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tom Curry has fully recovered from the concussion sustained against Australia in July (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tom Curry views concussion as an occupational hazard after reflecting on his presence among three England players who saw their summer tour to Australia cut short by head injuries.

Curry returned home early because of the damage sustained in the first Test and a match later he was joined by Sam Underhill and Maro Itoje, who were ruled out of the Sydney decider for the same reason.

The all-action Sale flanker is confident he will retire with his long-term health intact because of the steps taken by rugby to mitigate the impact of concussion.

Tom Curry is a shoe in for England's back row this autumn
Tom Curry is a shoe in for England’s back row this autumn (Adam Davy/PA)

But the sport continues to unfold amid a lawsuit launched against the game’s governing bodies by more 185 former players, many of whom have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and other irreversible neurological impairments.

“Rugby is a contact sport. You work on your tackle technique, you try and get it right but ultimately it’s very different every time you do it,” Curry said.

A new protocol was introduced in July that states any player with a history of concussion or who is removed from a match with obvious concussion symptoms must sit out at least the next 12 days rather than undergo a seven-day HIA process.

“Rugby is being put into a better spot with research and what’s going on,” Curry said.

“I’ve got full confidence in my long-term health. I’ll let the scientists take care of that and let’s crack on and play rugby.

“If the research backs the change to the protocols then I’m all for it. At the end of the day my job is to play rugby.

“That’s what I focus on and if something comes out that helps players in the long term then brilliant, it can only be a positive.”

As one of England’s most effective breakdown operators, Curry’s ability to get over the ball puts him at risk of a reckless clear-out but the 24-year-old shrugs off this concern – even when it is raised by his mum.

The viability of jackling is an ongoing debate amid fears it is dangerous and Curry said: “My mum says that a lot!

“It’s rugby and you can’t change it – that’s the sport we love. The only complicated bit is when people start rolling in and pulling around.

“It is rugby and you have got people running at you, but I have never felt vulnerable at all. We are well protected, especially with the new laws.

Eddie Jones is overseeing a three-day England training camp in Richmond
Eddie Jones is overseeing a three-day England training camp in Richmond (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Look at two or three years ago when you had to win the contest against clearers and survive the clear out. Rugby has made huge steps forward.

“We can always say this or that would be better, but from where we started to where we are now we have come on leaps and bounds in terms of player safety.”

England left Australia with a hard-fought 2-1 series victory and attention now turns to the autumn which begins against Argentina on November 6.

On Sunday they gathered in south west London for the first time since dispatching the Wallabies and their training camp continued with a trip to Thorpe Park Resort where they completed an inflatable assault course.

“We didn’t do the rides – unfortunately and to the disappointment of everyone! We fell off the assault course a bit but it was good to get everyone together,” Curry said.

