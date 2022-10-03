Leicester’s James Maddison not giving up hope of making England World Cup squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leicester’s James Maddison not giving up hope of making England World Cup squad

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 11:19 pm
James Maddison has his eyes on the World Cup (John Walton/PA)
James Maddison has his eyes on the World Cup (John Walton/PA)

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has not given up hope of making England’s World Cup squad.

Maddison has only made one appearance for England and has not been called up by Gareth Southgate since 2019.

But the in-form playmaker, who scored twice in the Foxes’ 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Monday night, still hopes to force his way into Southgate’s 26-man squad for this winter’s tournament in Qatar.

James Maddison scores his second goal against Nottingham Forest
James Maddison scores his second goal against Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football after Leicester’s first win of the season, Maddison said: “It’s been a bit of a weird position for me, to be honest, because we’ve been bottom of the league and results have not been going our way but I’ve almost been as confident as I’ve ever been in my career.

“I don’t remember playing better than I have or feeling as well as I have.

“But (making the England squad) is an ambition of mine, a goal of mine.

“I’m a football man, I watch all the games, I watch international football and an opportunity at that level would be something that I desire and I almost know that I’d have an impact.

“I’ll keep working hard and I’ve got to have the mindset that I’ve got to force my way in.

“The players at the big clubs who are in at the minute, they’re good players, they’re top players, and I’m not naive to that, but I think there could be a space for me.

“So I’ll keep working hard and keep producing performances like that tonight for Leicester, for the gaffer here and see where it leaves me.”

Sky pundit Gary Neville asked for Maddison’s reaction to claims he “wouldn’t be a good traveller” if he was not a regular in the team and he responded: “I’ve never seen anything like that but that’s almost questioning my personality and my professionalism which is obviously quite insulting.”

Maddison would need to compete with the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount for a place in Southgate’s preferred system.

But the 25-year-old insisted: “I know there’s top, top players in the forward areas. But I have a self-belief and a confidence that I’m a top player and I can be in that category.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers added in his post-match press conference: “I would really hope there’s a place for a player like that in a squad.

James Maddison shone on Monday night in Leicester's big win
James Maddison shone on Monday night in Leicester’s big win (Tim Goode/PA)

“Someone so talented and such a hard worker and such a team player.

“Phil Foden is an amazing talent. Mason Mount I really like. Jack Grealish is a different type, but this is a player who can come into a game and change the course of a game.

“How would he travel with the squad? He would be amazing. He’s very much a team player.

“If he wasn’t starting a game, to have that on the bench to come into maybe a tight World Cup game is what a team like England needs.”

