Gary O’Neil unlikely to replace Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gary O’Neil unlikely to replace Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough manager

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 12:41 pm
Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil is unlikely to replace Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough (Scott Wilson/PA)
Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil is unlikely to replace Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough (Scott Wilson/PA)

Gary O’Neil is unlikely to return to Middlesbrough as Chris Wilder’s replacement as the club searches for its sixth boss in less than five years.

Former Boro midfielder O’Neil, currently interim manager at Bournemouth, is understood to have come under consideration when the Teessiders drew up an initial list of potential candidates, and was swiftly installed among the bookmakers’ favourites following Wilder’s departure on Monday.

However, the PA news agency understands chairman Steve Gibson is looking elsewhere, with Rob Edwards, whose 11-game reign at Watford came to an untimely end last week, featuring prominently in the current thinking.

Boro have also been linked with Chelsea coach Anthony Barry, who was touted for the vacancy at Huddersfield last month, and Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper, whose presence at the City Ground has come under scrutiny following a difficult start to life in the Premier League, which continued with a 4-0 defeat at Leicester on Monday evening.

O’Neil’s name was raised with the club considering up and coming talent – Gibson has previously turned to the likes of Gareth Southgate, Aitor Karanka, Garry Monk and Jonathan Woodgate with mixed results – after opting for experience in the shape of Neil Warnock and Wilder in the last two incumbents.

However, the Riverside Stadium hierarchy will have noted the negative reaction of fans on social media to mention of the 39-year-old, who made 120 appearances for the club between August 2007 and January 2011 with relations souring as his stay drew to a close.

O’Neil admitted in an interview following his departure that he had deliberately picked up a 10th booking of the season, during a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Bolton in April 2009, to ensure he was suspended for two games and could therefore watch the US Masters golf on television as his team-mates fought a survival battle.

Boro took four points from the fixtures he sat out, but were ultimately relegated at the end of the campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is looking to make home advantage count (Will Matthews/PA)
Derek McInnes seeks home comforts as Kilmarnock prepare for St Johnstone game
Andrew Hughes missed the Sunderland game through illness (Will Matthews/PA)
Andrew Hughes back in Preston training ahead of West Brom match
Members of England’s inaugural 1972 team are set to receive caps at Wembley on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)
Pat Davies ‘so excited’ about original Lionesses receiving caps at Wembley
Jamie George is out until early December because of a foot injury (Steve Haag/PA)
England hooker Jamie George ruled out of autumn internationals with foot injury
New Watford manager Slaven Bilic has no fresh selection worries following his first game in charge (Nick Potts/PA)
No new injury problems for Slaven Bilic’s first home match in charge of Watford
Pep Guardiola has heaped further praise on the prolific Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola claims no one can compete with Manchester City star Erling Haaland
Andy Dawson remains in caretaker charge of Hull (Tim Goode/PA)
Andy Dawson to be in charge again when Hull host Wigan
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker looks set to miss the FC Copenhagen clash (John Walton/PA)
Kyle Walker set to miss FC Copenhagen clash due to injury suffered in derby
David Haye arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Yui Mok/PA)
Former world champion David Haye ‘threatened to kill man over remarks’
Matt Taylor’s appointment as Rotherham manager has been delayed (Leila Coker/PA)
Matt Taylor appointment as Rotherham boss delayed by protracted negotiations

More from Press and Journal

Gary O’Neil unlikely to replace Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough manager
River Dee Damsels: Angling to get more women into fishing
First steel cut on Islay's new ferries. Image: CMal/ Clarke Communications.
First major milestone in build of Islay ferries
Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion

Editor's Picks