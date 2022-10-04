Andy Dawson to be in charge again when Hull host Wigan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Dawson will again take charge of Hull for the visit of Wigan.

Dawson was thrown into temporary charge when the Tigers sacked Shota Arveladze just hours before Friday’s defeat to Luton and will again lead the team.

Dogukan Sinik could start after an impressive cameo off the bench against the Hatters following a recent calf injury.

Harvey Vale (groin) picked up an injury on England Under-20 duty while Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand remains sidelined.

Wigan will be without Callum Lang.

The striker is sidelined with ankle ligament damage and set for a lengthy spell out of action.

Nathan Broadhead came into the Latics side in Lang’s place in the 2-0 win at Rotherham and should keep his spot.

Jordan Cousins (quad) and Gwion Edwards (Achilles) are stepping up their recoveries from injury.