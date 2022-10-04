No new injury problems for Slaven Bilic’s first home match in charge of Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No new injury problems for Slaven Bilic’s first home match in charge of Watford

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 2:53 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 3:39 pm
New Watford manager Slaven Bilic has no fresh selection worries following his first game in charge (Nick Potts/PA)
New Watford manager Slaven Bilic has no fresh selection worries following his first game in charge (Nick Potts/PA)

Watford manager Slaven Bilic reports no fresh injury concerns ahead of his first home game in charge against Swansea.

Forward Joao Pedro missed the 4-0 win at Stoke on Sunday with a calf injury and is not expected to be rushed into a return.

Defender William Troost-Ekong picked up a hamstring problem while on international duty with Nigeria and Craig Cathcart, who was forced off late on against Sunderland, is also sidelined.

Right-back Jeremy Ngakia (hamstring) continues his recovery along with Tom Dele-Bashiru (knee), midfielder Tom Cleverley (calf) and long-term absentee striker Rey Manaj (hamstring).

Kyle Naughton will return for Swansea after recovering from a shoulder problem.

The defender played through the pain barrier after picking up the knock during the first half of last weekend’s 3-2 win at West Brom, but has shown no lasting issues.

Swans boss Russell Martin has no fresh selection worries, with a late decision expected on Wales midfielder Joe Allen (hamstring).

Forwards Liam Cullen (shoulder) and Jamie Paterson (groin) are both still working their way back to full fitness.

