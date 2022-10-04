England hooker Jamie George ruled out of autumn internationals with foot injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England hooker Jamie George ruled out of autumn internationals with foot injury

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 3:01 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 3:23 pm
Jamie George is out until early December because of a foot injury (Steve Haag/PA)
Jamie George is out until early December because of a foot injury (Steve Haag/PA)

England have lost Jamie George for their entire autumn programme after the Saracens hooker sustained a foot injury against Leicester on Saturday.

George failed to appear for the second half of the repeat of last season’s Gallagher Premiership final and departed StoneX Stadium with his left foot in a boot.

Saracens have revealed the extent of the damage by ruling the British and Irish Lion out of next month’s Tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

“It is expected that he will be out for around 10 weeks, returning in early December,” a statement read.

George had made an imposing start to the new season and now England boss Eddie Jones must plan for the autumn without his first choice hooker from the July tour to Australia.

Starting all three Tests against the Wallabies was a significant personal achievement for George, who was among the senior players culled by Jones in the wake of a dismal Six Nations in 2021.

Ankle and knee injuries sustained by his closest rival Luke Cowan-Dickie offered a route back into the number two jersey but Down Under he kept the Exeter Chief out on the basis of his form.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is looking to make home advantage count (Will Matthews/PA)
Derek McInnes seeks home comforts as Kilmarnock prepare for St Johnstone game
Andrew Hughes missed the Sunderland game through illness (Will Matthews/PA)
Andrew Hughes back in Preston training ahead of West Brom match
Members of England’s inaugural 1972 team are set to receive caps at Wembley on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)
Pat Davies ‘so excited’ about original Lionesses receiving caps at Wembley
New Watford manager Slaven Bilic has no fresh selection worries following his first game in charge (Nick Potts/PA)
No new injury problems for Slaven Bilic’s first home match in charge of Watford
Pep Guardiola has heaped further praise on the prolific Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola claims no one can compete with Manchester City star Erling Haaland
Andy Dawson remains in caretaker charge of Hull (Tim Goode/PA)
Andy Dawson to be in charge again when Hull host Wigan
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker looks set to miss the FC Copenhagen clash (John Walton/PA)
Kyle Walker set to miss FC Copenhagen clash due to injury suffered in derby
Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil is unlikely to replace Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough (Scott Wilson/PA)
Gary O’Neil unlikely to replace Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough manager
David Haye arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Yui Mok/PA)
Former world champion David Haye ‘threatened to kill man over remarks’
Matt Taylor’s appointment as Rotherham manager has been delayed (Leila Coker/PA)
Matt Taylor appointment as Rotherham boss delayed by protracted negotiations

More from Press and Journal

England hooker Jamie George ruled out of autumn internationals with foot injury
River Dee Damsels: Angling to get more women into fishing
First steel cut on Islay's new ferries. Image: CMal/ Clarke Communications.
First major milestone in build of Islay ferries
Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion

Editor's Picks