Pat Davies ‘so excited’ about original Lionesses receiving caps at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Pat Davies ‘so excited’ about original Lionesses receiving caps at Wembley

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 3:35 pm
Members of England’s inaugural 1972 team are set to receive caps at Wembley on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)
Members of England’s inaugural 1972 team are set to receive caps at Wembley on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)

One of England’s original Lionesses has spoken of her excitement regarding the caps she and team-mates are set to finally receive this week after being “ignored” in the past.

The first official England Women fixture saw the team beat Scotland 3-2 in a friendly in Greenock on November 18, 1972.

Caps are set to be distributed to members of that side during a presentation at Friday’s sold-out friendly against the United States at Wembley when the team’s 50th anniversary is marked.

Pat Davies, among a group of former players who on Tuesday met Sarina Wiegman’s England after watching them train, told Sky Sports: “We’ve been fighting for 50 years to get our caps.

“It’s happening at last, it’s fantastic and I’m so excited. (The fight has been) quite hard. We were ignored for a long time, but we got there in the end.”

The Football Association said it was committed to awarding former players with bespoke caps during England’s triumphant Euros campaign in July as it worked on plans for the 50th anniversary later in the year.

Some of the players from the 1972 team had expressed disappointment in interviews with the i newspaper, with a specific focus on no official caps having been handed out to the group.

Looking back on the game at Ravenscraig Stadium half a century ago, Davies said of the feeling of wearing an England shirt: “It was brilliant.

“It was freezing cold, but it didn’t matter. The pitch was rock hard, if you fell over it was scratched legs. But it was worth every minute.”

The match on Friday sees the Lionesses return to the scene of their Euros glory, where they beat Germany 2-1 after extra time on July 31 in front of a crowd of 87,192 to secure the first major trophy in their history.

Davies said she was “very proud” to have had the part she did in the process leading to where the England team are now, adding: “I think they’re doing exceptionally well at the moment and it’s just nice to see how much the game has grown.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Matthew Wade helped Australia seal victory over West Indies (David Davies/PA)
Australia edge West Indies in entertaining T20 series-opener ahead of World Cup
Rangers midfielder Steven Davis, left, admits their return to the Champions League has been a huge step up for the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Steven Davis says Rangers’ Champions League return has been steep learning curve
The Spanish, Portuguese and Ukrainian football federations have launched a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup (Martial Trezzini/AP)
Spain and Portugal confirm Ukraine has joined their bid to host 2030 World Cup
Lucy Bronze in action for England (Martin Rickett/PA).
Stamping out abusive behaviour must be priority for women’s sport – Lucy Bronze
Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn had been due to fight on Saturday at O2 Arena (Steven Paston/PA)
British Boxing Board of Control say Benn-Eubank Jr fight is ‘prohibited’
Paul Wellens is St Helens’ new head coach (Will Matthews/PA Images).
St Helens announce Paul Wellens as new head coach to succeed Kristian Woolf
Director of rugby Steve Diamond has labelled the demise of Worcester Warriors the ‘darkest day’ for English rugby (David Davies/PA)
Demise of Worcester is English rugby’s ‘darkest day’, says Steve Diamond
Jos Buttler’s side are preparing for the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Key questions around England’s T20 World Cup preparations and chances of victory
Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United came undone at neighbours City last weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik Ten Hag thanks Man City for Man Utd’s derby demolition reality check
Cristiano Ronaldo trains ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League match on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA).
Cristiano Ronaldo is happy – except when he’s not playing, says Erik ten Hag

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

marie cheyne swimming award
Aberdeenshire coach recognised for 'long-standing commitment' to making swimming accessible for children with disabilities
Scapa Distillery
Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take…
Aberdeen Women after their game against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and…
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
The A96 road at Drumine near Inverness Airport was closed for about four hours on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near…
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds 'die in' at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

Editor's Picks