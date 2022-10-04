Childhood abuse ‘still so raw’ – Alex Scott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Childhood abuse ‘still so raw’ – Alex Scott

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 4:43 pm
BBC Sport presenter Alex Scott says she was the victim of domestic abuse during her childhood (Bradley Collyer/PA)
BBC Sport presenter Alex Scott says she was the victim of domestic abuse during her childhood (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Former England defender and BBC broadcaster Alex Scott has spoken about the domestic abuse she suffered during her childhood, saying she can “visualise it like it was yesterday”.

Scott describes her father’s violent behaviour towards her and her mother in her autobiography, and says she wishes she had spoken about it sooner.

Her father, Tony, denied claims that he bullied and abused his daughter on Monday in a Daily Mail interview, insisting that he was strict – but not violent.

Responding on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Scott said she had chosen to write about her father’s behaviour because she wanted to help “free my mum”.

The 37-year-old Football Focus presenter said: “I almost feel angry at myself that I’m allowing him to hurt me again by those claims of lying.

“This book, the reason was to get some peace. And I suppose when you are in peace it gives you a new position of power and that’s maybe why he’s trying to (respond) right now.”

In her autobiography, How (Not) to Be Strong, Scott details hearing her father being violent towards her mother while she and her brother were in bed in their flat in east London.

She wrote: “All I could do was lie there and pray my mum would be alive in the morning.”

On Radio 4, she said: “(My mum) doesn’t know that her two kids are in the room hearing everything.

“She’s trying to be strong in a totally different way, we’re trying to be strong for her but can’t help her. The visuals are still so there. I couldn’t do anything.

“It’s all still so raw. I can visualise it like it was yesterday. Even when my dad left that environment, we never communicated or you don’t speak about it. That pain and the struggles still continue.”

England v Portugal – UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 – Group D – Koning Willem II Stadion
Alex Scott had a celebrated playing career with Arsenal and England (Mike Egerton/PA)

In his newspaper interview, Scott’s father said: “Perhaps she is judging me by today’s standards, I don’t know.

“Parents were a lot tougher back then. But I was never violent, that’s just not me. I never beat Alex or anyone else in the family or did anything like that.”

Scott, in response, added: “If you are saying being beaten with a belt is just being strict – I can take that, I really don’t care about me.

“What I do care is about my mum and the fear and terror that she had to live in and the fact I was never able to help her in that.

“I feel sorry right now that I’ve not used my voice sooner to help my mum or any other woman that is in this position.

“But what he has done – he lit a new fire in me yesterday.”

“What I will do is do all I can to help women in this position so they don’t have the feelings that my mum has carried her whole life – or that I have.”

Scott has pledged that all the proceeds of her book will go to help women affected by domestic abuse.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Matthew Wade helped Australia seal victory over West Indies (David Davies/PA)
Australia edge West Indies in entertaining T20 series-opener ahead of World Cup
Rangers midfielder Steven Davis, left, admits their return to the Champions League has been a huge step up for the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Steven Davis says Rangers’ Champions League return has been steep learning curve
The Spanish, Portuguese and Ukrainian football federations have launched a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup (Martial Trezzini/AP)
Spain and Portugal confirm Ukraine has joined their bid to host 2030 World Cup
Lucy Bronze in action for England (Martin Rickett/PA).
Stamping out abusive behaviour must be priority for women’s sport – Lucy Bronze
Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn had been due to fight on Saturday at O2 Arena (Steven Paston/PA)
British Boxing Board of Control say Benn-Eubank Jr fight is ‘prohibited’
Paul Wellens is St Helens’ new head coach (Will Matthews/PA Images).
St Helens announce Paul Wellens as new head coach to succeed Kristian Woolf
Director of rugby Steve Diamond has labelled the demise of Worcester Warriors the ‘darkest day’ for English rugby (David Davies/PA)
Demise of Worcester is English rugby’s ‘darkest day’, says Steve Diamond
Jos Buttler’s side are preparing for the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Key questions around England’s T20 World Cup preparations and chances of victory
Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United came undone at neighbours City last weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik Ten Hag thanks Man City for Man Utd’s derby demolition reality check
Cristiano Ronaldo trains ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League match on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA).
Cristiano Ronaldo is happy – except when he’s not playing, says Erik ten Hag

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

marie cheyne swimming award
Aberdeenshire coach recognised for 'long-standing commitment' to making swimming accessible for children with disabilities
Scapa Distillery
Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take…
Aberdeen Women after their game against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and…
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
The A96 road at Drumine near Inverness Airport was closed for about four hours on Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near…
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds 'die in' at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

Editor's Picks